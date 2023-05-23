Oregon basketball gets commitment from guard Jesse Zarzuela

Former Central Michigan guard Jesse Zarzuela has officially transferred to Oregon and will be a Duck for the 2023-24 season.

Eugene will be Zarzuela’s sixth stop in six seasons. He previously went to UTEP where he redshirted before going to junior colleges Navarro College and Missouri State West Plains. The 6-foot-3 sharpshooter then made stops at Coppin State and most recently Central Michigan.

Zarzuela had his best year last season at CMU where he averaged 16.3 points per game and shot nearly 36 percent from three-point range.

Oregon is retooling the roster after missing the NCAA tournament for the second straight season. Shooting was a big problem in 2022-23 as the Ducks shot just 45 percent from the field and 32 percent from three-point range.

The Ducks are adding a Top 10 recruiting class along with junior college transfer Jadrian Tracey, who shot 43 percent from beyond the arc.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire