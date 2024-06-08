The Oregon baseball team is ready to go 'toe to toe with Texas A&M' at Super Regionals

"Just excited to be in College Station. I think we're bringing a really good ball club to town," Wasikowski said Friday. "I know that coach Schlossnagle's ball club is an outstanding ball club. They obviously have been well represented in the polls throughout the course of the year.

"We're excited to be able to get here, prepare the last couple of days and get a chance to come out here tomorrow and go toe to toe with Texas A&M. We know how good they are, we know how good their program has been and currently is. Credit to so many people behind the scenes for that. For us, we're excited to go toe to toe with this ball club that they have.

"Just really excited about the work so far that our guys have put out there to be able to put us in this position to be in a Super Regional again for the second straight year."