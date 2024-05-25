Oregon baseball projected to be a 3-seed in Stillwater Regional

The Pac-12 baseball tournament didn’t go in the way the Oregon Ducks baseball team thought it would, but it seems as if the Ducks are safely in the NCAA tournament.

According to D1baseball.com, Oregon is projected to be a 3-seed in the Stillwater, Okla. Regional that will be hosted by Oklahoma State. In the latest Field of 64 projection, the website has 2-seed Southern Miss and 4-seed Penn also in that particular regional. The Ducks would open with the Golden Eagles to begin the tournament.

Oregon finished the season with a 37-18 record and 19-11 in conference play.

Oklahoma State would be the national 13-seed with a regular season record of 39-17 with a Big XII record of 19-9. They play Oklahoma in the conference tournament Saturday night.

Southern Miss is 39-18 and finished 20-10 in the Sun Belt and are playing in their league’s tournament against Appalachian State.

As for Penn, they have already qualified for the NCAA tournament by winning the Ivy League tournament with an overall mark of 24-23. The Quakers defeated Cornell twice to advance in the postseason.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire