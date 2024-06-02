Oregon baseball given overwhelming odds to win Santa Barbara Regional

The Oregon Ducks baseball team defied odds so far and won their first two games in the Santa Barbara Regional, beating San Diego and Santa Barbara in dramatic fashion to advance to the Regional Final.

On Friday afternoon, center fielder Bryce Boettcher hit a go-ahead homerun in the top of the 11th inning to send the Tritons into the loser’s bracket, and then a dominant pitching performance on Saturday night let Oregon squeak past the Gauchos.

Now, the Ducks will face a rematch against one of the two teams in the final on Sunday night, and according to the latest simulation odds from college sports analyst Parker Fleming, they have an overwhelming chance to get to the super regionals.

College World Series Regional Win Probabilities

Heading into Day 3 Athens: Georgia 90.6%, GT 5.3%, UNCW 4.1%

Chapel Hill: North Carolina 89.6%, LSU 7.3%, WOFF 3.1%

Charlottesville: Virginia 83.7%, MSST 13.2%, SJNY 3.1%

Clemson: Clemson 85.1%, CCU 12.6%, HP 2.3%

College Station:… — parker fleming (@statsowar) June 2, 2024

As a result of winning their first two games, the Ducks are in an advantageous position, as they can still lose a game and stay alive thanks to the double-elimination nature of the tournament. However, it will only take one win on Sunday night to advance to the Super Regionals.

San Diego and Santa Barbara play at noon on ESPNU, and the winner will go on to face Oregon in the regional final at 6 p.m. Should the Ducks lose that game, the final will take place on Monday.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire