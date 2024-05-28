Oregon baseball given a decent chance at advancing in the NCAA tournament

If there’s one thing everyone learned last season is that the Oregon Ducks baseball team knows how to win on the road.

The Ducks were the 2-seed in the Vanderbilt Regional in 2023 and upset the Commodores to advance to the Super Regionals.

Oregon is in a similar position this season as the NCAA tournament committee put the Ducks in the Santa Barbara Regional as the 3-seed alongside the host Gauchos, Fresno State and their opening opponent, the 2-seeded San Diego Toreros.

According to Parker Fleming, an odds expert, he says the Ducks have a decent chance of coming out on top and advancing to the Super Regionals, just like they did a year ago.

“Oregon baseball has a fighting chance to get out of the Santa Barbara Regional,” he said.

Fleming gives the Ducks a 21.6 percent chance of winning the bracket. Of course, the host Gauchos have the best chance at 42.5 percent and San Diego is given a 29.7 percent chance. It would be a huge upset if the Fresno State Bulldogs advance as they have just a 6.2 percent chance.

Oregon and San Diego opens up the regional on Friday with the first pitch scheduled for 12 pm PST on ESPNU.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire