Oregon baseball ends regular season ranked in Top 25

As a team heads into the post-season, it wants to be playing their best.

After a five-game winning streak, including a weekend sweep over Washington State, Oregon Ducks baseball is doing just that and their getting their recognition.

D1baseball.com ranks the Ducks as the No. 23 team in the nation as they prepare for the Pac-12 tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz. where Utah awaits as Oregon’s opening opponent.

The Ducks go into the conference tournament as the 3-seed.

But Oregon (37-16) is far from the only Pac-12 ranked in the Top 25. The Beavers enter the rankings as the No. 6 team although they lost the regular-season title to Arizona on a walk-off double.

Speaking of the Wildcats, Arizona is the No. 18 team in the country and will have the top seed in the Pac-12 tourney. They are hoping for a better result this year after Oregon defeated the Cats in the 2023 tournament.

Tournament games begin on Tuesday with the Ducks opening with the Utes at 2:30 pm on Wednesday.

