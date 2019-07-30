Oregon-Auburn College GameDay sign inspiration

There are 32 days until Oregon football kicks off the 2019 season and the anticipation is palpable. In a few days, the Ducks will start their fall camp with a week one polarizing matchup against Auburn looming on August 31.

The Ducks grasp the chance to upset Auburn in prime time and become the Pac-12's best chance for a spot in the playoff. A win sends the underdog Ducks and the Pac-12 Conference into national relevancy, and a loss initiates an uphill fight; no team has ever rebounded from a week one loss to make the final field of four.

It'll be a day-long dose of UO football in the national spotlight. Here is why I think Oregon will emerge from probable top-15 battle as the victors.

It's also an opportunity for Ducks fans, who will likely be outnumbered, to shine at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It's the first meeting between these teams since Auburn's 22-19 win in the BCS National Championship game in 2011 and Oregon coach Mario Cristobal has emphasized the importance of fan support, especially on the road.

[Initiate "Michael Dyer was down!!!" screams from every Duck fan reading this]

Whether you are making the trip to Texas or not, here is some College GameDay Oregon/SEC/Auburn-related sign inspiration.

Happens to the best of us pic.twitter.com/zB4CJzRRc6 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 22, 2018

Can't argue with facts ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/ifczdCV2YP — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 22, 2018

Every second counts pic.twitter.com/z4msOQX92x — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 25, 2017

Bama fans gotta love they took special care to highlight this sign... #GameDaySigns #IronBowl pic.twitter.com/f5TM9AAXwp — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 25, 2017

