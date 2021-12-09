Oregon asks to interview former Ducks head coach Chip Kelly

This just in — the Oregon Ducks have asked for permission to speak with UCLA coach Chip Kelly about their fooball coaching vacancy, per University of Oregon source. — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) December 9, 2021

Many thought a reunion with Chip Kelly would be a pipe dream. But it seems like Oregon is willing to kick the tires to that possibility.

According to The Oregonian columnist John Canzano, Oregon has asked UCLA’s permission to talk with Kelly to see if the interest is mutual.

As soon as Mario Cristobal announced he was leaving Eugene for the sunny beaches of Miami, Kelly’s name was one of the first names to be thrown out there.

Going after Kelly would be a definite risk for the Ducks as he has already left Oregon once for greener pastures. But he is in a different chapter in his life and his dream of being a coach in the NFL has already been fulfilled. The odds of Kelly bolting for the pros would be significantly smaller than last time.

However, Kelly hasn’t seen the same success in the NFL or even at UCLA as he did at Oregon. In four seasons at Oregon, he was 46-7 with a Rose Bowl win and a national championship appearance. At UCLA, the Bruins are just 18-25 in four seasons, but they did go 8-4 this season and are currently preparing to play in the Holiday Bowl against North Carolina State.

