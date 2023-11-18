Oregon-Arizona State football preview: Picks, odds for Week 12 Pac-12 action

Week 12 of the college football season is crucial for many teams with postseason hopes, including the No. 6-ranked Oregon Ducks (9-1, 6-1 Pac-12). The Ducks have rattled off four straight wins with their eyes set on a berth in the Pac-12 championship game.

Last week, Oregon beat USC (7-4, 5-3) 36-27 at home with quarterback Bo Nix adding another chapter to his Heisman campaign. His season-high 412 passing yards pushed the Ducks to another victory despite the Trojans' late-game scores.

Oregon boasts the best scoring offense in the FBS (46.3 points per game) and the second-best by yards (540 per game). This week, a familiar face is on the opposing sideline: former Oregon offensive coordinator and current Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham.

Dillingham's Sun Devils (3-7, 2-5) are finally breaking in the back half of their Pac-12 schedule. Arizona State lost six straight after a win over Southern Utah in the season opener. That included three consecutive one-score losses to Cal (24-21), Colorado (27-24), and No. 5 Washington (15-7).

But the breaks are going Arizona State's way since the Washington loss. Two wins separated by a 55-3 drubbing against Utah has things looking up in Tempe.

Now, Dillingham will look to play spoiler to his old team's postseason hopes with an upset win.

Oregon at Arizona State picks roundup

Sportsbook Wire: Oregon 42, Arizona State 17

Skyler Carlin writes, "the Ducks need to secure convincing wins down the stretch to keep their playoff hopes alive. After a closer-than-expected win over USC last week, Oregon should be laser-focused on cruising to an easy victory on Saturday."

ESPN: Oregon has a 96.4% chance of winning

The site's Football Power Index (FPI) rating has the Ducks as the third-best team in the country. Arizona State, by contrast, is the second-lowest rated team by FPI in the Pac-12. That difference leads the site to make Oregon the overwhelming favorite.

Sporting News: Oregon 49, Arizona State 21

Bill Bender writes, "Bo Nix is in the Heisman Trophy conversation, and the Ducks are one of two teams that averages more than 300 passing yards and 200 rushing yards per game... Oregon continues to make its case as the best one-loss team in the FBS."

Action Network: Oregon to score over 37.5 points

Alex Hinton says, "Oregon has scored at least 30 points in all 10 games this year. That includes five games of at least 40 points."

Fan Nation: Oregon 49, Arizona State 13

Max Torres writes, "Oregon's offense should have had at least 50 points last week, but sloppy play and penalties prevented them from running up the score... Lanning has this group locked in and the Ducks blow out the Sun Devils."

How to Watch Oregon at Arizona State: TV channel and streaming

When: Saturday, Nov. 18, 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, Arizona

Cable TV: FOX

Streaming: Fox Sports app; FuboTV

NCAAF odds Week 12: Oregon Ducks at Arizona State Sun Devils

The Ducks are heavily favored to get their 10th win of the season Saturday at Arizona State, according to the BetMGM college football odds.

Spread: Oregon (-24.5)

Moneyline: Oregon (-3000); Arizona State (+1200)

Over/under: 53.5 points

Oregon Ducks football 2023 schedule and results

Week 1: Sat. 09/02: Oregon 81-7 Portland State Final

Week 2: Sat. 09/09: Oregon 38-30 Texas Tech Final

Week 3: Sat 09/16: Oregon 55-10 Hawai'i Final

Week 4: Sat. 09/23: Oregon 42-6 Colorado Final

Week 5: Sat. 09/30: Oregon 42-6 Stanford Final

Week 6: Sat. 10/07: Bye

Week 7: Sat. 10/14: Oregon 33-36 Washington Final

Week 8: Sat. 10/21: Oregon 38-24 Washington State Final

Week 9: Sat. 10/28: Oregon 35-6 Utah Final

Week 10: Sat. 11/04: Oregon 63-19 Cal Final

Week 11: Sat. 11/11: Oregon 36-27 USC Final

Week 12: Sat. 11/18: Oregon at Arizona State, 4:00 p.m., ET, FOX

Week 13: Sat. 11/25: Oregon vs. Oregon State, 8:30 p.m., ET, FOX

Arizona State Sun Devils football 2023 schedule and results:

Week 1: Thurs. 08/31: Arizona State 24-21 Southern Utah Final

Week 2: Sat. 09/09: Arizona State 15-27 Oklahoma State Final

Week 3: Sat 09/16: Arizona State 0-29 Fresno State Final

Week 4: Sat. 09/23: Arizona State 28-42 USC Final

Week 5: Sat. 09/30: Arizona State 21-24 Final

Week 6: Sat. 10/07: Arizona State 24-27 Colorado Final

Week 7: Sat. 10/14: Bye

Week 8: Sat. 10/21: Arizona State 7-15 Washington Final

Week 9: Sat. 10/28: Arizona State 38-27 Washington State Final

Week 10: Sat. 11/04: Arizona State 3-55 Utah Final

Week 11: Sat. 11/11: Arizona State 17-7 UCLA Final

Week 12: Sat. 11/18: Arizona State vs. Oregon, 4:00 p.m., ET, FOX

Week 13: Sat. 11/25: Arizona State vs. Arizona, TBD

