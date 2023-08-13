Oregon analyst says Bear Alexander is a good fit with USC in 2023

Is Bear Alexander a better fit at USC than he ever would have been at Georgia? One Oregon football analyst seems to think so in his evaluation of top Pac-12 position players for the 2023 season:

(h/t Miles Dwyer of Ducks Wire)

“Some of the most notable transfers to the Pac-12 of this offseason were USC’s additions of several elite defensive linemen. The most prolific of those players is Bear Alexander, the former Georgia lineman. In the class of 2022, Alexander was one of the most sought-after linemen in the country. He ultimately chose Georgia, but after a year of low production, Alexander opted for a change of scenery.

“While much of Alexander’s game is unproven, all signs point to the idea that he is a much better fit with the Trojans than the Bulldogs, and after a year in FBS he will have gained enough experience to be an elite defensive lineman in the Pac-12.”

Catch all of Ducks Wire’s Pac-12 team previews for the upcoming season:

Arizona — Arizona State — California — Colorado — Oregon State — Stanford — UCLA — USC — Utah — Washington — Washington State

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire