Oregon among teams with most blue-chip signees in 2024 recruiting class

With the 2024 recruiting cycle now officially in the books, it’s given us the ability to look back and take stock of where the best teams in the nation stood when it comes to acquiring the best talent available.

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks did a great job in this aspect, signing the best class in school history which is currently ranked third in the nation.

While some classes out there are ranked highly because the the sheer number of players they signed, bringing in over 30 prep recruits, one way we can see how good a class is at the top is by looking at the number of blue-chip players signed. A blue-chip player is defined as a four or five-star player.

So where did Oregon rank among the best teams in the nation when it comes to the number of blue-chip players they signed in the 2024 cycle? Take a look:

Georgia Bulldogs — 18 Blue Chips

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

National 247Sports Ranking: No. 1

Total Signees: 28

Oregon Ducks — 15 Blue Chips

National 247Sports Ranking: No. 3

Total Signees: 27

Alabama Crimson Tide — 13 Blue Chips

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

National 247Sports Ranking: No. 2

Total Signees: 28

Ohio State Buckeyes — 11 Blue Chips

National 247Sports Ranking: No. 5

Total Signees: 22

Oklahoma Sooners — 11 Blue Chips

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

National 247Sports Ranking: No. 8

Total Signees: 28

LSU Tigers — 11 Blue Chips

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

National 247Sports Ranking: No. 7

Total Signees: 29

Miami Hurricanes — 11 Blue Chips

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

National 247Sports Ranking: No. 4

Total Signees: 27

Texas Longhorns — 9 Blue Chips

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

National 247Sports Ranking: No. 6

Total Signees: 22

Auburn Tigers — 9 Blue Chips

National 247Sports Ranking: No. 10

Total Signees: 20

Florida State Seminoles — 9 Blue Chips

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

National 247Sports Ranking: No. 12

Total Signees: 23

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire