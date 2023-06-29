Oregon among best schools in nation vs. AP Top-25 teams since 2010

One of the most unique things about college athletics is that it isn’t solely your record that determines your championship fate, it is how you’re viewed in the AP Top 25 Poll. This means that phrases like, “a win is a win,” don’t always apply, and on the flip side, losses don’t necessarily derail your season, it all depends on who you lost to.

Under this system, a team cannot be considered one of the NCAA’s elite unless that beat the NCAA’s other elite teams in a head-to-head matchup. Recently, 247Sports broke down a list of the 10 teams with the best record by highest winning percentage since 2010 against opponents in the AP’s Top 25.

Several teams on this list make sense — particularly towards the top of the rankings — but there are also a few surprises. Several teams on this list gathered most of their wins closer to the start of the timeframe, but have struggled in recent years. Others have demonstrated an extra level of greatness in recent years, and some have stayed at the highest level the whole time.

Take a look at where the Oregon Ducks stand among the best of the best:

Record against top-25 since 2010: 33-27

Much like Stanford, this placement might be shocking to newer college football fans, though this one surprised me as well. The Oklahoma State Cowboys have had a somewhat volatile last 13 seasons, evidenced by the fact that in 2022 they barely were bowl eligible, but in 2021 they went 12-2 and won the Fiesta Bowl. Something else that was really interesting to me about the recent history of the Oklahoma State Cowboys was the fact that going all the way back to 2006, they have appeared in a bowl game every yeare, and since 2010, they’ve been 9-4 in their bowl appearances.

Oregon Ducks

Record against top-25 since 2010: 31-24

While it has been 11 years since we saw the Oregon Ducks as the “No. 1 Ducks,” Oregon has maintained an elite team in the years since (I feel no need to mention the 2016 season). We’ll never know what happened if Dyer was called down, but at the very least, their place on this list wouldn’t have changed. While it’s been a long time since Oregon pushed for a national championship, they have their best chance in a while. Looking to 2023, the Ducks will match up against plenty of teams that will likely be in the top-25 such as USC, Oregon State, and Washington, and hopefully, they can add to the win column of their 31-24 record.

Georgia Bulldogs

Record against top-25 since 2010: 46-27

Like Georgia, LSU has been a consistent championship contender since 2010, though the last couple of seasons haven’t been as kind to the Tigers as they’ve been to the Bulldogs. Since LSU’s national championship in 2019, the Tigers have gone 21-16 and failed to make a New Year’s Six bowl. However, few schools can hold a candle to the amount of offensive NFL talent, LSU has produced in recent years, such as Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson, and Jamar Chase, three of the game’s biggest stars.

Record against top-25 since 2010: 45-15

One of the Buckeye’s 45 victories against a top-25 team since 2010 was, unfortunately, against Marcus Mariota and the Oregon Ducks in the first College Football Playoff Championship game. Since that game in 2014, the Ohio State Buckeyes haven’t really slowed down. They’ve won the Fiesta Bowl, the Cotton Bowl, the Rose Bowl twice, and had an overall record of 90-12, which is a remarkable record to have in the Big Ten over a 10-year stretch.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Record against top-25 since 2010: 66-18

College Football’s crown jewel: the Alabama Crimson Tide. No one could top this list but Nick Saban’s football powerhouse from Tuscaloosa. In order to appear in the national championship game 8 of the last 13 seasons, you have to be significantly better than the rest of the nation’s elite teams, which a top-25 record of 66-18 (21 more wins than the next closest team) shows. While Georgia has been the best college football team of the 2020s, that could change very soon, as Alabama never stays out of the winner’s circle for long.

