Oregon has among best national championship odds ahead of Pac-12 Championship Game

We knew that by the end of the season, if the Oregon Ducks could take care of business and keep winning every game in front of them, there was a good chance they’d have every preseason goal still standing in front of them.

One of those goals is obviously to win the national championship, and while there haven’t been a ton of upsets ahead of them in the standings, the Ducks are still standing as one of the most favored teams to win the whole thing, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.

With the loss of Ohio State ahead of them and the struggle from Florida State with a backup quarterback, we saw both the Buckeyes and Seminoles fall a bit on the odds board. That allowed others to take advantage and move up. Here are the latest national championship odds according to FanDuel Sportsbook:

Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Odds: +280

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 3

Week 13 Results: 30-24 Win vs. No. 2 Ohio State

Georgia Bulldogs (+200)

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Odds: +230

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 1

Week 13 Results:31-23 Win vs. Georgia Tech

Oregon Ducks (+500)

Photo Courtesy of Oregon Athletic Department

Previous Odds: +650

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 6

Week 13 Result: 31-7 Win vs. No. 16 Oregon State

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Odds: +750

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 8

Week 13 Result: 27-24 Win vs. Auburn

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Odds: +1400

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 7

Week 13 Result: 57-7 Win vs. Texas Tech

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Odds: +1200

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 4

Week 13 Result: 24-21 Win vs. Washington State

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Odds: +3500

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 5

Week 13 Result: 24-15 Win vs. Florida

Ohio State Buckeyes (+6500)

Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Previous Odds: +500

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 2

Week 13 Result: 30-24 Loss vs. No. 3 Michigan

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Odds: +100000

College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 17

Week 13 Result: 13-10 Win vs. Nebraska

