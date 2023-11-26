Oregon has among best national championship odds ahead of Pac-12 Championship Game
We knew that by the end of the season, if the Oregon Ducks could take care of business and keep winning every game in front of them, there was a good chance they’d have every preseason goal still standing in front of them.
One of those goals is obviously to win the national championship, and while there haven’t been a ton of upsets ahead of them in the standings, the Ducks are still standing as one of the most favored teams to win the whole thing, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
With the loss of Ohio State ahead of them and the struggle from Florida State with a backup quarterback, we saw both the Buckeyes and Seminoles fall a bit on the odds board. That allowed others to take advantage and move up. Here are the latest national championship odds according to FanDuel Sportsbook:
Michigan Wolverines (+185)
Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports
Previous Odds: +280
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 3
Week 13 Results: 30-24 Win vs. No. 2 Ohio State
Georgia Bulldogs (+200)
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
Previous Odds: +230
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 1
Week 13 Results:31-23 Win vs. Georgia Tech
Oregon Ducks (+500)
Photo Courtesy of Oregon Athletic Department
Previous Odds: +650
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 6
Week 13 Result: 31-7 Win vs. No. 16 Oregon State
Alabama Crimson Tide (+900)
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Previous Odds: +750
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 8
Week 13 Result: 27-24 Win vs. Auburn
Texas Longhorns (+900)
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Previous Odds: +1400
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 7
Week 13 Result: 57-7 Win vs. Texas Tech
Washington Huskies (+2000)
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Previous Odds: +1200
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 4
Week 13 Result: 24-21 Win vs. Washington State
Florida State Seminoles (+2800)
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Previous Odds: +3500
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 5
Week 13 Result: 24-15 Win vs. Florida
Ohio State Buckeyes (+6500)
Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch
Previous Odds: +500
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 2
Week 13 Result: 30-24 Loss vs. No. 3 Michigan
Iowa Hawkeyes (+100000)
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Previous Odds: +100000
College Football Playoff Ranking: No. 17
Week 13 Result: 13-10 Win vs. Nebraska