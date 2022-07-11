How Oregon alumni performed during first half of WNBA season

The 2022 WNBA season is at the artificial halfway point following last weekend’s All-Star Game festivities, which included a victory for Sabrina Ionescu in the skills challenge.

Ionescu has been far and away the most exciting Oregon Ducks alumni playing in the WNBA this season – and in fact she has been perhaps the most exciting player in the entire league.

Her first half included two triple-doubles and many other highlight reel performances, many which went viral on social media, and at 24 it is clear she is on her way to being the face of the league for years to come.

The season has not gone quite as well for Oregon’s three other alumni, mostly due to injuries for both the Sabally sisters and a decreased role for Chicago forward Ruthy Hebard.

Here is an overview of every Oregon alumni and how they did in the first half of the WNBA season:

Ruthy Hebard, Chicago Sky

Hebard is now in her third WNBA season, but unfortunately she is seeing less playing time and less production than she did in her first two years with the Sky.

After averaging roughly 5.7 points and four boards in a little over 15 minutes per game in years one and two, Hebard is playing just 10.4 minutes per night through 16 games in 2022, averaging just 2.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game.

Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

Ionescu capped off an incredible stretch of basketball by not only being named an All-Star, but by winning the WNBA Skills Challenge.

Ionescu spent the first half of the season racking up triple-doubles at a torrid pace and consistently setting social media ablaze with her jaw-dropping performances. After 22 games, she is averaging 17.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 36.1% from three and 92.9% from the free throw line.

Nyara Sabally, New York Liberty

Sabally will soon be on the court with Ionescu after getting selected by the New York Liberty in the 2022 WNBA draft, but an injury will keep her out for the entirety of her first professional season.

Satou Sabally, Dallas Wings

It’s been a tough go for Sabally in her third WNBA season. She missed the start of the year while playing overseas in Europe, and has dealt with a handful of injuries since she returned.

All told she’s appeared in 10 games for Dallas, starting five, and has averages of 11.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and two assists while shooting 40.4% from the field.

