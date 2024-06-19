Oregon alum Wyndham Clark named to Olympic golf team

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — Former Oregon golfer Wyndham Clark was named to the USA golf team roster ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced Tuesday.

While Olympians and Oregon have gone hand-in-hand historically, Clark becomes the first in the school’s 151-year history to earn their Olympic rings as a golfer.

Clark, currently ranked the No. 5 men’s golfer in the world, is joined by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 3 Xander Schauffele, and No. 7 Collin Morikawa. Schauffele and Morikawa both represented the USA in the 2020 Tokyo Games, while Scheffler and Clark will both be making their debuts.

Clark competed for Oregon in 2016 and 2017 after transferring to the university from Oklahoma State after three years. As a Duck, Clark was named All-Pac-12 First Team, Pac-12 Player of the Year, a 2017 Division I Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year semifinalist and a 2017 Ben Hogan Award Finalist.

Clark finished third on the 2023 PGA Tour, winning the U.S. Open for his first ever major win. Since then, he’s added a win in the 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am as well as runner-up finishes in the Players Championship.

