Oregon, along with other Pac-12 basketball teams, is struggling to meet expectations

When the college basketball season was starting in November, we talked to Ducks Wire’s analysts about the Oregon basketball team.

Ducks Wire editor Zachary Neel said this about his expectations for Oregon hoops:

“I expect a slightly better season than the last two years for Oregon, where they make the tournament and lose in the first weekend. I don’t think this is an Oregon team that can reach the heights that those in the past have, but we at least get a promising building block with a young core of players.”

Ducks Wire staff writer Don Smalley said this:

“Oregon needs to go to the NCAA tourney. The talent is there to make a deep run. (Jackson) Shelstad will be a good point guard by the time March rolls around and they have a serious inside game with (N’Faly) Dante and (Nate) Bittle with athleticism all around. The ingredients are there. Just need to make it happen.”

This past weekend, however, Oregon ran into major problems, losing to both Santa Clara and Alabama in Niceville, Florida.

Oregon isn’t alone in having a disappointing start to its season. USC has lost twice. Colorado got tripped up by Florida State. Arizona State has lost to BYU and Mississippi State. UCLA looks like a good team but still lost to Marquette and Gonzaga.

Pac-12 basketball teams, USC included, need a really big December.

November missed the mark.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire