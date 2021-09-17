Oregon’s Alex Forsyth chats with Dennis Dodd about how the Ducks upset then-No. 3 Ohio State
College football insider Dennis Dodd speaks with Oregon offensive lineman Alex Forsyth about the Ducks' 35-28 road win over then-No. 3 Ohio State. Dodd and Forsyth give insight into what the win means for the Ducks and the Pac-12 more generally. Later, Forsyth compliments quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. on his ability to lead the team in front of over 100,000 hostile fans.