Oregon adds transfer K Atticus Sappington from Oregon State

The Oregon Ducks have found their new kicker in former Oregon State Beavers kicker, Atticus Sappington. Sappington was one of many Beavers to enter the portal this offseason following conference uncertainty and a coaching change.

2024 will be Sappington’s junior season after two seasons at Oregon State. In 2023, Sappington was one of college football’s best kickers, making 13/14 field goal attempts with his only miss coming from greater than 40 yards. His dominance for the Beavers over the last two seasons earned him the nickname “Automatticus.”

Sappington comes to Oregon as the de facto replacement of Camden Lewis, who is out of eligibility. Over five seasons as the Ducks kicker, Lewis became Oregon’s all-time leading scorer. And while Lewis experienced struggles in 2023, he leaves Oregon with a great legacy and big shoes to fill.

Sappington won’t be the only kicking option for the Ducks in 2024. On the roster, the Ducks have Grant Meadors, who will be a redshirt freshman in 2024, and they add freshman Tyler Kinsman, one of the top punters and kickers in the class of 2024. It’s hard to say with certainty who will be kicking field goals for Oregon in 2024, but with Sappington’s experience kicking at the Power 5 level, I think he is the most likely candidate.

