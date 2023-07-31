Oregon adds legacy player with the signing of QB Akili Smith, Jr.

It’s always nice to come home again.

The Oregon Ducks were able to sign Class of 2025 quarterback and 4-star recruit Akili Smith, Jr. shortly after their “Saturday Night Live” recruiting event at Autzen Stadium.

Of course that name should be very familiar to Duck fans as Smith’s father played for Oregon in 1997 and 1998 as a highly-touted junior college player out of San Diego. Smith parlayed his two great seasons in Eugene to become the No. 1 draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 1999.

Thankfully now, the Ducks won’t have to wait two seasons of junior college ball to see what the younger Smith can do on the field. Like his dad, Smith is a tall quarterback at 6-foot-5 and weighs 200 pounds. But Smith is considered more of a dropback, NFL-style quarterback than his dad.

With the signing of Smith, the Ducks’ recruiting efforts for the Class of 2025 are off to a great start. He’s the third 4-star recruit to commit to Oregon with receivers Dallas Wilson out of Tampa, Flor. and Adrian Wilson out of Pflugerville, Texas.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire