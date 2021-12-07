Oregon AD Rob Mullens on football coaching position: "There’s no shortage of interest."

Mario Cristobal's decision to head back home and coach at the University of Miami leaves the Oregon Ducks looking for its fifth coach in 11 years.

With a job opening like this, there will be no shortage of candidates willing to come to Oregon with all the amenities and resources the school has to offer.

During his video conference call on Monday, Oregon Athletic Director Rob Mullens said the Ducks are looking for someone who shares the university's value system, and exhibits the traits of someone who can lead a top 10 football program.

"My phone is blowing up, there's no shortage of interest," Mullens said. "For us, it's about finding the right leader. We have incredible support inside of the program, outside of the program, and we will lean on those guys as well.

"Oregon football is going to be better than ever. We are going to crank up the search this afternoon, and we will find the next great leader of Oregon football. Just look back at the last 10 to 12 years, the results speak for themselves. We have had some turnover, but the success of the program continues."

Oregon tried to keep Cristobal in Eugene as the two sides began negotiations on a contract extension as soon as the Ducks defeated Oregon State. A source close to the program said Cristobal was offered a 10-year, $85 million contract but chose not to sign the deal.

Related: Report: University of Miami targeting Oregon coach Mario Cristobal

Once Cristobal did not sign the extension before the Pac-12 Championship, the contract was pulled, but he told reporters once the rumors about Miami surfaced the day of the game that Oregon was "working on some stuff" for him.

As Miami began talking with Cristobal about becoming its next head coach, Mullens said, the school never reached out to him. That is usually common courtesy between schools when they're interested in a coach.

The official contact between Cristobal and Miami began after Oregon's 38-10 loss to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 Championship in Las Vegas. Talks heated up throughout the weekend while Cristobal was out recruiting in California.

Story continues

Cristobal canceled the rest of his recruiting visit on Sunday and headed back to Eugene; he met with the Ducks players Monday morning to inform them of his decision to accept the coaching job at Miami.

For local stories that matter, subscribe today.

Now with early National Signing Day Dec. 15-17, the Ducks feel the pressure to add a coach to maintain as much of its their top 10 recruiting class that they can.

"With signing day right around the corner, that does add an element to it," Mullens said. "But at the end of the day, it's about a long-term relationship.

"We are going to find the right person as we will move as expeditiously as possible, but we will be centered on finding the right person."

Mullens has named pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon interim head football coach for the Alamo Bowl against Oklahoma, which will take place Dec. 29 in San Antonio at the Alamodome.

Related: Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead officially named Akron Zips head coach

"Putting a support structure or maintaining a support structure around these student-athletes. They've done everything requested of them to have a great season, winning 10 games, winning the (Pac-12) North Division, and having a tremendous opportunity to go to the Alamo Bowl and play Oklahoma."

Contact Register-Guard sportswriter Antwan Staley at astaley@registerguard.com and follow him on Twitter @antwanstaley.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon AD Mullens on football opening: "There’s no shortage of interest."