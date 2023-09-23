Oregon’s 6-foot-5, 305-pound Casey Rogers gets big run on fake punt vs. Colorado

We’ll say this for the Oregon Ducks — they were not at all afraid of the Colorado Buffaloes when Deion Sanders’ team came to Autzen Stadium. Early in the second quarter of Saturday’s game, and with Oregon already up 13-0, the call was for a fake punt — from Oregon’s own 17-yard line.

Because of that successful call, defensive lineman Casey Rogers got to rumble for 18 yards on what became a first down at the Oregon 35-yard line — and eventually, Oregon’s third touchdown of the day.

We applaud the stones to try a fake punt in that situation, and we’re always in favor of big guys getting the ball.

