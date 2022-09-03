Bo Nix to start at QB for No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia
Looks like Bo Nix will get the start for Oregon against Georgia on Saturday.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Cade McNamara had a lackluster performance that was made moot by a dominant defense as No. 8 Michigan routed Colorado State 51-7 Saturday. The Big Ten championship winning quarterback started the opener and is scheduled to sit at the beginning of the Hawaii game next week when J.J. McCarthy gets a shot to take the first snap. McNamara started 1 of 5 and finished 9 of 18 for 136 yards, a total boosted by a short pass he threw that Roman Wilson turned into a 61-yard touchdown early in the first quarter.
Georgia was the overwhelming favorite to win according to ESPN's College GameDay crew. See their reasoning for picking Oregon to lose.
What a play by the true freshman
Bo Nix hit a ceiling with Auburn football, but if he flourishes with Oregon against Georgia, AU will be left holding a mirror.
Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon had the hit of the young college football season Friday night. Here's what went into it.
Here's three things you need to know about former Ohio State quarterback Craig Krenzel.
Rutgers football emerges with a huge road win at Boston College.
Kirk Herbstreit had some predictions for former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix debuting with Oregon vs. Georgia
Free Press sports writer Rainer Sabin answers three questions after Michigan football defeated Colorado State, 51-7, in Ann Arbor:
Penn State freshman linebacker ejected for targeting on first career snap
Carroll is the Director of HBCU Scouting and the CDS Scouting expert for @NutsAndBoltsSP. @DonJamesSports sat down with him to get insights on #USC players.
Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab discuss Russell Wilson's extension, the Raiders' bad draft history and preview the NFC North, NFC South and AFC South divisions.
Nick Saban isn't happy about the amount of rat poison ahead of the 2022 season about Alabama football.