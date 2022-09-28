Oregon 4-star WR Ashton Cozart, S Tyler Turner to visit Eugene for Stanford game

Zachary Neel
·2 min read

A couple of future Oregon Ducks are heading to Eugene this weekend to see what Pac-12 After Dark is all about inside Autzen Stadium.

4-star wide receiver Ashton Cozart announced on Twitter earlier this week that he and fellow Oregon commit Tyler Turner, a 4-star safety, would be at the 8 p.m. kick on Saturday night between the Ducks and Stanford Cardinal.

Cozart is an intriguing prospect for the Ducks, as he flipped his commitment from the Oklahoma Sooners earlier this year. Cozart is ranked as the No. 17 WR in the 2023 class and No. 157 player overall. Likewise, Turner chose the Ducks over Oklahoma as well. The Texas product is ranked as the No. 35 safety in the 2023 class.

Film

Recruiting Profiles

Ratings

Ashton Cozart

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

92

TX

WR

Rivals

3

5.7

TX

WR

ESPN

4

84

TX

WR

On3 Recruiting

4

93

TX

WR

247 Composite

4

0.9307

TX

WR

Tyler Turner

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

87

TX

S

Rivals

4

5.8

TX

S

ESPN

3

78

TX

S

On3 Recruiting

4

91

TX

S

247 Composite

3

0.8816

TX

S

 

Vitals

Ashton Cozart

Hometown

Flower Mound, Texas

Projected Position

Wide Receiver

Height

6-foot-2

Weight

185 pounds

Class

2023

Tyler Turner

Hometown

Brennan, Texas

Projected Position

Safety

Height

6-foot-0

Weight

180 Pounds

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

Ashton Cozart

  • Received Oregon Offer on March 12, 2021

  • Visited Oregon May 20-22, 2022

  • Flipped from Oklahoma to Oregon on May 23, 2022

Tyler Turner

  • Received Oregon Offer on May 6, 2022

  • Visited Oregon on May 14, 2022, June 17, 2022

  • Committed to Oregon on June 22, 2022

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

