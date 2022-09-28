Oregon 4-star WR Ashton Cozart, S Tyler Turner to visit Eugene for Stanford game
A couple of future Oregon Ducks are heading to Eugene this weekend to see what Pac-12 After Dark is all about inside Autzen Stadium.
4-star wide receiver Ashton Cozart announced on Twitter earlier this week that he and fellow Oregon commit Tyler Turner, a 4-star safety, would be at the 8 p.m. kick on Saturday night between the Ducks and Stanford Cardinal.
Cozart is an intriguing prospect for the Ducks, as he flipped his commitment from the Oklahoma Sooners earlier this year. Cozart is ranked as the No. 17 WR in the 2023 class and No. 157 player overall. Likewise, Turner chose the Ducks over Oklahoma as well. The Texas product is ranked as the No. 35 safety in the 2023 class.
Film
Recruiting Profiles
Ratings
Ashton Cozart
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
92
TX
WR
Rivals
3
5.7
TX
WR
ESPN
4
84
TX
WR
On3 Recruiting
4
93
TX
WR
247 Composite
4
0.9307
TX
WR
Tyler Turner
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
87
TX
S
Rivals
4
5.8
TX
S
ESPN
3
78
TX
S
On3 Recruiting
4
91
TX
S
247 Composite
3
0.8816
TX
S
Vitals
Ashton Cozart
Hometown
Flower Mound, Texas
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Height
6-foot-2
Weight
185 pounds
Class
2023
Tyler Turner
Hometown
Brennan, Texas
Projected Position
Safety
Height
6-foot-0
Weight
180 Pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Ashton Cozart
Received Oregon Offer on March 12, 2021
Visited Oregon May 20-22, 2022
Flipped from Oklahoma to Oregon on May 23, 2022
Tyler Turner
Received Oregon Offer on May 6, 2022
Visited Oregon on May 14, 2022, June 17, 2022
Committed to Oregon on June 22, 2022
We will see y’all in Autzen this weekend @theTylerTurner! #ScoDucks #AGTG pic.twitter.com/utkV34fXxy
— Ashton Cozart (@Ashton_Cozart25) September 25, 2022