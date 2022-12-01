Oregon’s 4-star CB commit Caleb Presley announces visit to Washington
It may be time for Oregon Duck fans to batten down the hatches and hold on as hard as they can when it comes to the recruitment of 4-star cornerback Caleb Presley, the third-highest-rated commit in Oregon’s 2023 class.
Presley, the No. 13 CB in the 2023 class and No. 168 overall player in the nation, has been committed to Oregon since July, but the Washington native has been seeing a strong push from his hometown Huskies in the past month, and the elite CB will be taking an official visit to Washington this coming weekend.
Presley is a core member of Oregon’s 2023 class, which is currently ranked No. 12 in 247Sports national recruiting rankings.
With Washington’s strong finish to the season, which included a win over Oregon in Eugene, and the likelihood that they will play in the Rose Bowl this year, it’s not hard to see why they’re growing as an appealing destination for a young in-state player. With the Huskies’ knack for developing defensive back talent, it’s clear that they have some juice in Presley’s recruitment.
We will see if they are able to flip Presley before early signing day on December 21, but this is something that Oregon fans need to watch closely.
Caleb Presley’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
93
WA
CB
Rivals
4
5.9
WA
CB
ESPN
4
83
WA
CB
On3 Recruiting
4
93.15
WA
CB
247 Composite
4
0.9604
WA
CB
Vitals
Hometown
Seattle, Washington
Projected Position
Cornerback
Height
6-foot-0
Weight
180 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on Nov. 3, 2020
Visited Oregon on June 18, 2022
Top Schools Before Commitment
Oregon Ducks
Alabama Crimson Tide
UCLA Bruins
Michigan State Spartans
Texas A&M Aggies
Washington Huskies
OFFICIAL VISIT TO UW TOMORROW ☔️ pic.twitter.com/rgedlmRuAF
— Caleb Presley ⁵ 🖤✌🏽 (@CalebPresley5) December 1, 2022