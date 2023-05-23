Oregon 2024 LB target bumped up to 5-star status

The past week has been incredibly successful for Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks, and it doesn’t look like that positive momentum is going to be stopping any time soon.

While the Ducks continue to land blue-chip recruits on the trail, it looks like some of their top targets — and players they are favored to land — are getting a boost in the recruiting rankings as well.

2024 linebacker Justin Williams saw a nice boost in the most recent ratings update from 247Sports, where he is now listed as a 5-star player, ranked No. 16 overall in the nation. Williams was already a 5-star player according to the 247Sports Composite ratings. Williams is also rated as the No. 2 LB in the nation, according to 247Sports.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Back in October of last year, 247Sports Director of Football Recruiting Steve Wiltfong placed a Crystal Ball prediction for the Ducks to land Williams. There have also been a number of predictions placed on On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine for Williams to commit to Oregon, where the Ducks are now a heavy favorite with a 97.9% chance to get the 5-star, according to the RPM.

The Texas product has made multiple visits to Oregon over the past year, and should likely come out for an official visit in Eugene in the coming months before making a commitment.

More!

Former Oregon CB transfers to Washington Huskies Projecting the Oregon Ducks' stat leaders for the 2023 season Dan Lanning named among top coaches on verge of winning first national title

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire