Oregon’s 2024 CB Ify Obidegwu named ‘Biggest Riser’ after UA All-American Week

All-American Bowl season is known as a time where high school recruits and incoming signees to some of the top programs in the nation are able to showcase their talent and perform on a national stage. Going back through the years, we’ve seen some of the best players in college football show out in the game, like Dante Moore to Nyckoles Harbor a year ago. From practices throughout the week to the ultimate all-star game on national television, this is an opportunity for young players to take advantage of a big opportunity.

There are few players who took advantage as much as Oregon Ducks’ 2024 signee Ify Obidegwu, a cornerback who really showed what he was capable of throughout the week.

Obidegwu is a 4-star player rated as the No. 119 overall player and No. 12 CB in the 2024 class. Standing at 6-foot-1, he is a lengthy CB who brings a range of coverage to the field with his nearly 6-foot-8 wingspan. In the Under Armour All-American Game on Wednesday, he had one of the best plays of the day, taking an interception 73 yards for a touchdown the other way.

The pick-six from 4-star Oregon CB Ify Obidegwu in the UA All-American Game. pic.twitter.com/hT6vOpnSrE — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) January 3, 2024

It was this play, and his performance throughout the entire week, that had 247Sports naming Obidegwu as the “biggest riser” during the week:

We entered the all-star games hoping to find some cornerbacks to move up the board and it didn’t take long for us to put a green arrow next to Ify Obidegwu’s name. He was sticky every single day in 1-on-1 reps, recording multiple PBUs before capping the week off in style with a 73-yard pick-six in the second quarter of Wednesday night’s game. Not only does Obidegwu excel in press-man coverage with his wiry strength and fluid lower half, but he has the length everyone covets with a near 6-foot-8 wingspan on file.

The Ducks are deep when it comes to talented cornerback prospects, from guys like Jahlil Florence and Nikko Reed to Sione Laulea and Rodrick Pleasant. It now appears that they are bringing in another star in the making with Obidegwu this offseason.

