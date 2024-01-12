Is Oregon the 2024 Big Ten football favorite with Dan Lanning staying?

Especially now that Dan Lanning is staying in Eugene, we have to ask this question to our Pac-12 football panel: Is Oregon the preseason 2024 Big Ten title favorite?

Matt Zemek, Trojans Wire: Yes. Dillon Gabriel is a much better quarterback than Will Howard, and certainly much more proven and established than Miller Moss. The Ducks are recruiting well and portaling well across the board. They appear to have the most balanced team with an anchor at the sport’s most important position. They’re in the driver’s seat right now.

Zachary Neel, Ducks Wire: I don’t think they will be the definitive favorite, because Ohio State with Will Howard at the helm is going to be a good team as well. I think they will be no worse than No. 2 preseason in the Big Ten, though. We also have to consider what Michigan looks like, and if JJ McCarthy/Jim Harbaugh return.

Matt Wadleigh, Trojans Wire: This is tough to say, but Dillon Gabriel running that offense with Tez Johnson back is scary. However, I can’t negate Ohio State and Michigan, and I think the Pac-12 programs (moving to the conference) could be in for a rude awakening next season. We will get a better answer in a few months, but those are the top three in no order: Oregon, Michigan, Ohio State.

Don Smalley, Ducks Wire: I’m going to say yes to this. With all the players they have coming back and Dillon Gabriel at QB, Oregon should be the favorite here. Only two rough road games at Michigan and at Wisconsin (mid November). They get Ohio State and Washington at home. I’m pumped for the 2024 season.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire