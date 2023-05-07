How Oregon’s 2023 win total compares to the highest over/unders in the nation

As we get out of spring football and into the second stretch of the college football offseason, it’s been interesting as the betting market has started to become more pronounced at a national scale.

We now have a good feel for what the rosters will look like across the college football landscape, with the transfer portal largely starting to wind down and rosters set for the most part. This means that more accurate projections for the 2023 season can be made.

Earlier in the year we set some record predictions and bowl expectations for teams in the Pac-12, while the national media outlets set their ‘Way-too-Early’ top-25 rankings. This past week we saw an update to the rankings post-spring ball, and now we are seeing some win totals and over/unders start to trickle out as well.

On Saturday, we looked at the Oregon Ducks’ win total — 9.5 — compared to the other teams in the conference. Now we want to see where it compares to some of the top teams in the nation, according to College Football News. Let’s take a look.

Memphis Tigers | Win Total — 8.5

ESPN FPI Projected Record: 8.2-4.2

2022 Record: 7-6

ESPN Preseason Ranking: Unranked

Texas Longhorns | Win Total — 8.5

ESPN FPI Projected Record: 10.1-2.6

2022 Record: 8-5

ESPN Preseason Ranking: 10th

Notre Dame Fighting Irish | Win Total — 8.5

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Projected Record: 9.1-2.9

2022 Record: 9-4

ESPN Preseason Ranking: 13th

Liberty Flames | Win Total — 8.5

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Projected Record: 8.1-4.3

2022 Record: 8-5

ESPN Preseason Ranking: Unranked

Utah Utes | Win Total — 8.5

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Projected Record: 8.7-3.7

2022 Record: 10-4

ESPN Preseason Ranking: 14th

Boise State Broncos | Win Total — 8.5

Gabe Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Projected Record: 8.3-4.3

2022 Record: 10-4

ESPN Preseason Ranking: Unranked

Clemson Tigers | Win Total — 9.0

ESPN FPI Projected Record: 10.3-2.3

2022 Record: 11-3

ESPN Preseason Ranking: 9th

Washington Huskies | Win Total — 9.0

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Projected Record: 7.8-4.4

2022 Record: 11-2

ESPN Preseason Ranking: 12th

Florida State Seminoles | Win Total — 9.0

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Projected Record: 8.7-3.5

2022 Record: 10-3

ESPN Preseason Ranking: 3rd

NC State Wolfpack | Win Total — 9.0

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Projected Record: 7.4-4.7

2022 Record: 8-5

ESPN Preseason Ranking: Unranked

Tulane Green Wave | Win Total — 9.5

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Projected Record: 8.3-4.0

2022 Record: 12-2

ESPN Preseason Ranking: 19th

Michigan Wolverines | Win Total — 9.5

ESPN FPI Projected Record: 10.0-2.1

2022 Record: 13-1

ESPN Preseason Ranking: 2nd

Penn State Nittany Lions | Win Total — 9.5

ESPN FPI Projected Record: 9.3-2.7

2022 Record: 11-2

ESPN Preseason Ranking: 8th

LSU Tigers | Win Total — 9.5

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Projected Record: 9.6-2.6

2022 Record: 10-4

ESPN Preseason Ranking: 7th

USC Trojans | Win Total — 9.5

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

ESPN FPI Projected Record: 10.3-2.4

2022 Record: 11-3

ESPN Preseason Ranking: 4th

Tennessee Volunteers | Win Total — 9.5

ESPN FPI Projected Record: 8.2-3.9

2022 Record: 11-2

ESPN Preseason Ranking: 11th

Oregon Ducks | Win Total — 9.5

Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa

ESPN FPI Projected Record: 9.1-3.3

2022 Record: 10-3

ESPN Preseason Ranking: 15th

Ohio State Buckeyes | Win Total — 10.5

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

ESPN FPI Projected Record: 11.8-1.0

2022 Record: 11-2

ESPN Preseason Ranking: 5th

Alabama Crimson Tide | Win Total — 10.5

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI Projected Record: 11.1-1.6

2022 Record: 11-2

ESPN Preseason Ranking: 6th

Georgia Bulldogs | Win Total — 11.5

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

ESPN FPI Projected Record: 11.7-1.2

2022 Record: 15-0

ESPN Preseason Ranking: 1st

