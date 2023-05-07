How Oregon’s 2023 win total compares to the highest over/unders in the nation
As we get out of spring football and into the second stretch of the college football offseason, it’s been interesting as the betting market has started to become more pronounced at a national scale.
We now have a good feel for what the rosters will look like across the college football landscape, with the transfer portal largely starting to wind down and rosters set for the most part. This means that more accurate projections for the 2023 season can be made.
Earlier in the year we set some record predictions and bowl expectations for teams in the Pac-12, while the national media outlets set their ‘Way-too-Early’ top-25 rankings. This past week we saw an update to the rankings post-spring ball, and now we are seeing some win totals and over/unders start to trickle out as well.
On Saturday, we looked at the Oregon Ducks’ win total — 9.5 — compared to the other teams in the conference. Now we want to see where it compares to some of the top teams in the nation, according to College Football News. Let’s take a look.
Memphis Tigers | Win Total — 8.5
ESPN FPI Projected Record: 8.2-4.2
2022 Record: 7-6
ESPN Preseason Ranking: Unranked
Texas Longhorns | Win Total — 8.5
ESPN FPI Projected Record: 10.1-2.6
2022 Record: 8-5
Notre Dame Fighting Irish | Win Total — 8.5
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Projected Record: 9.1-2.9
2022 Record: 9-4
Liberty Flames | Win Total — 8.5
James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Projected Record: 8.1-4.3
2022 Record: 8-5
ESPN Preseason Ranking: Unranked
Utah Utes | Win Total — 8.5
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Projected Record: 8.7-3.7
2022 Record: 10-4
Boise State Broncos | Win Total — 8.5
Gabe Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Projected Record: 8.3-4.3
2022 Record: 10-4
ESPN Preseason Ranking: Unranked
Clemson Tigers | Win Total — 9.0
ESPN FPI Projected Record: 10.3-2.3
2022 Record: 11-3
Washington Huskies | Win Total — 9.0
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Projected Record: 7.8-4.4
2022 Record: 11-2
Florida State Seminoles | Win Total — 9.0
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Projected Record: 8.7-3.5
2022 Record: 10-3
NC State Wolfpack | Win Total — 9.0
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Projected Record: 7.4-4.7
2022 Record: 8-5
ESPN Preseason Ranking: Unranked
Tulane Green Wave | Win Total — 9.5
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Projected Record: 8.3-4.0
2022 Record: 12-2
Michigan Wolverines | Win Total — 9.5
ESPN FPI Projected Record: 10.0-2.1
2022 Record: 13-1
Penn State Nittany Lions | Win Total — 9.5
ESPN FPI Projected Record: 9.3-2.7
2022 Record: 11-2
LSU Tigers | Win Total — 9.5
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Projected Record: 9.6-2.6
2022 Record: 10-4
USC Trojans | Win Total — 9.5
(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
ESPN FPI Projected Record: 10.3-2.4
2022 Record: 11-3
Tennessee Volunteers | Win Total — 9.5
ESPN FPI Projected Record: 8.2-3.9
2022 Record: 11-2
Oregon Ducks | Win Total — 9.5
Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa
ESPN FPI Projected Record: 9.1-3.3
2022 Record: 10-3
Ohio State Buckeyes | Win Total — 10.5
Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
Big Ten
ESPN FPI Projected Record: 11.8-1.0
2022 Record: 11-2
Alabama Crimson Tide | Win Total — 10.5
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI Projected Record: 11.1-1.6
2022 Record: 11-2
Georgia Bulldogs | Win Total — 11.5
(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
ESPN FPI Projected Record: 11.7-1.2
2022 Record: 15-0