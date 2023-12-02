Advertisement

Oregon’s 2023 regular season was almost exactly like USC’s 2022 regular season

Matt Wadleigh
·4 min read

The Oregon Ducks’ 2023 regular season was a virtual copy of USC’s 2022 regular season in Pac-12 football. The only aspect of these two seasons which was different: the specific opponent which ruined everything.

Utah was the nemesis for USC last year. Washington was the nemesis for Oregon this year. However, everything else was fundamentally the same: 2022 USC failed to beat only one team in its regular season. 2023 Oregon failed to beat only one team in its regular season. However, that one team was a real pain in the neck.

That one team — 2022 Utah — beat 2022 USC twice.

That one team — 2023 Washington — beat 2023 Oregon twice.

In 2022, Utah beat USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game and prevented the Trojans from making the College Football Playoff.

In 2023, Washington beat Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game and prevented the Ducks from making the College Football Playoff.

There is more to be said about this, and a lot of reactions to process. Here’s a taste of the highly emotional aftermath to Oregon’s loss against Washington in Las Vegas on Friday night:

VEGAS PAIN, JUST LIKE 2022 USC

LANNING 2023 = RILEY 2022

RILEY AND USC HAVE TO CLEAR THIS SAME HURDLE

NEAR MISSES

DEEP CUT

BLUNT TRUTH

OUTCOACHED

FLUNKING THE BIGGEST TEST, LIKE USC AGAINST UTAH LAST YEAR

DUCK TALES ARE SAD

GOOD, NOT GREAT

TRYING TO KNOCK THE DOOR DOWN

NIXED

USC WAS HERE ONE YEAR AGO

OTHER GUYS WERE BETTER

FIGHT ON!

WRENCHING

WONDER WHAT CALEB WILLIAMS THINKS ABOUT THIS

USC KNOWS THE FEELING IN VEGAS

WHAT A PICTURE

THE LOVE ADDS TO THE PAIN

BUT NOT IN THE PLAYOFF

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire