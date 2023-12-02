Oregon’s 2023 regular season was almost exactly like USC’s 2022 regular season

The Oregon Ducks’ 2023 regular season was a virtual copy of USC’s 2022 regular season in Pac-12 football. The only aspect of these two seasons which was different: the specific opponent which ruined everything.

Utah was the nemesis for USC last year. Washington was the nemesis for Oregon this year. However, everything else was fundamentally the same: 2022 USC failed to beat only one team in its regular season. 2023 Oregon failed to beat only one team in its regular season. However, that one team was a real pain in the neck.

That one team — 2022 Utah — beat 2022 USC twice.

That one team — 2023 Washington — beat 2023 Oregon twice.

In 2022, Utah beat USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game and prevented the Trojans from making the College Football Playoff.

In 2023, Washington beat Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game and prevented the Ducks from making the College Football Playoff.

There is more to be said about this, and a lot of reactions to process. Here’s a taste of the highly emotional aftermath to Oregon’s loss against Washington in Las Vegas on Friday night:

VEGAS PAIN, JUST LIKE 2022 USC

Tough one for the Ducks. Felt like they really had a chance to win it all this year, if not at least make it to the CFP. Played one of their worst games of the year on the biggest stage. That one is going to sting for a while. — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 2, 2023

LANNING 2023 = RILEY 2022

Lanning is still not yet a big game coach. – one extra day of prep

– second shot at the team that beat you Started off with 0 momentum, poor play calling and left the D out to dry with a complete inability to move the ball https://t.co/Hbu7amoD4s — Josh Roth (@Josh_G_Roth) December 2, 2023

RILEY AND USC HAVE TO CLEAR THIS SAME HURDLE

This is now standard for Ducks and big games. Doesn’t matter who the coach is. They do well. They get complacent. No one has been able to fix that. https://t.co/2oqhup17A2 — Hillary Lake (@hillarylake) December 2, 2023

NEAR MISSES

Oregon football entered November of 2019, 2021, 2022 + 2023 with a path to the playoff. They've made zero playoffs in that stretch. They lost two title games in the last 15 years. No fan-base has taken more crushing losses, without a title, more than Oregon fans have — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) December 2, 2023

DEEP CUT

I feel this deep in my bones. https://t.co/tNbG6pP9SV — Car-Sun Key-Sweater™️ 🔥🔥🔥 (@CarKEYvandal) December 2, 2023

BLUNT TRUTH

Rough loss for Oregon. Made a great rally in the second half but the defense wore down and could not get a stop when they needed it. #GoDucks https://t.co/qVPG5r87BW — Mike (@mike_h1990) December 2, 2023

OUTCOACHED

Tough way to lose yet another 3-point game to the Huskies. Still going to a NY6 bowl but so much just falls by the wayside with this loss. Lanning and Tosh have to figure out their DeBoer and Grubb problem. https://t.co/gtxgcBA2YD — Eric Hovland (@EricJHovland) December 2, 2023

FLUNKING THE BIGGEST TEST, LIKE USC AGAINST UTAH LAST YEAR

I’ll never stop being a fan of this team. Players shuffle in and out, coaches leave for new challenges, but nothing changes about Oregon. I get my hopes up only for them to be torn down by a few plays that change a season. But I know one day the Ducks will reach the mountain top https://t.co/OCfdYQigfv — Logan Brown (@LoganABrown) December 2, 2023

DUCK TALES ARE SAD

GOOD, NOT GREAT

What A Game👏💯👏 Congratulations Oregon On A Great Season #GoDucks https://t.co/imiCSRBCHp — Ray Ma'ae (@RaymondMaae) December 2, 2023

TRYING TO KNOCK THE DOOR DOWN

Proud to be a Duck no matter what. UW was the better team tonight. We’re in a good spot. I believe we have a bright future. https://t.co/dcgBjKvnFB — Garren Reeves (@GarrenReeves) December 2, 2023

NIXED

I really wanted this for Bo Nix, sad he came up short https://t.co/XN0GnJLJPO — Jordan B (@JBoldsy) December 2, 2023

USC WAS HERE ONE YEAR AGO

Tough tough loss tonight boys

What a great season it was though 💚 https://t.co/1namgyE5KM — X (@ESeshPN) December 2, 2023

OTHER GUYS WERE BETTER

Bummer but congrats to the other guys #GoDucks 💚🦆🏈💛 https://t.co/RwhmC7aKkJ — Kurt Zimmer (@KRZediting) December 2, 2023

FIGHT ON!

WRENCHING

Damn 🙁 Congrats to Washington, that was a helluva game… but man that sucks. https://t.co/6ou8YuJipa — Sean English (@Saan_Anguish) December 2, 2023

WONDER WHAT CALEB WILLIAMS THINKS ABOUT THIS

USC KNOWS THE FEELING IN VEGAS

WHAT A PICTURE

THE LOVE ADDS TO THE PAIN

Love my team. Love my school! https://t.co/160VxY50Kx — Michael Baiza (@SirMichaelBaiza) December 2, 2023

BUT NOT IN THE PLAYOFF

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire