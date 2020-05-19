Why the 2020 Oregon Ducks secondary could be the best yet

When you think about the all-time great secondaries to come through Eugene, Oregon, the 2008 Oregon Football era comes to mind: Patrick Chung, TJ Ward, Jairus Byrd, and Walter Thurmond III.

Are we sensing a little deja vu with this upcoming 2020 secondary? Talkin' Ducks co-host Anthony Newman thinks so and even compared this upcoming secondary, player-by-player, to the 2008 group.

Just as a friendly reminder, here is what the Pac-12 conference has to deal with, again, in 2020.

THOMAS GRAHAM JR. (Jairus Byrd)

The 5-foot-11, 193-pound corner made the decision to forgo the 2020 NFL Draft and return to Oregon following his junior year. A starter since his freshman year, Graham Jr. enters his senior season as the FBS active leader in passes defended (40) and pass breakups (32). Also has eight career interceptions.

DEOMMODORE LENOIR (Walter Thurmond III)

Like Graham Jr., Lenoir decided to forgo the 2020 NFL Draft and return to Oregon for his senior season. The 2020 Ducks secondary will now have two experienced senior leaders at corner. The 5-foot-11, 203-pound corner has been a starter since his sophomore season and enters his senior year with five interceptions, 124 tackles and 26 passes defended.

JEVON HOLLAND (Patrick Chung)

A potential top-10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, junior Jevon Holland has made a name for himself in the Oregon secondary.

One of three returning FBS players with four or more interceptions in each of the last two years and the first Oregon player to lead the team in interceptions two consecutive years since Jairus Byrd. Holland has nine career interceptions.

BRADY BREEZE (TJ Ward)

The 2020 Rose Bowl Defensive MVP returns for his senior season after a very successful junior campaign. Totaled 20 tackles, including 15 solo, two pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for TD in the Rose Bowl and Pac-12 Championship Game. Breeze's three defensive touchdowns are also tied for the most in the nation.

NICK PICKETT

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound safety enters his senior campaign with two career interceptions and finished fourth on the team with 59 tackles, including 34 solo last season.

VERONE MCKINLEY III

McKinley III utilized a redshirt season as a freshman in 2018. He saw action in all 14 games in 2019 and recorded 46 tackles and four interceptions.

MYKAEL WRIGHT

Wright returns after a promising freshman campaign. Played in all 14 games last season: Allowed just eight receptions on 23 targets, according to Pro Football Focus, and did not miss a tackle. He also had one interception.

Wright also made a huge impact on special teams with two kickoff returns for touchdowns (just the third player in program history to do so). Graded out (82.7) as the No. 25 cornerback in the country by PFF.

Not to mention the plethora of talent just waiting for their name to be called: Steve Stephens IV, DJ James, Jamal Hill, Trikweze Bridges and the 2020 recruiting class featuring Luke Hill, Dontae Manning and Bennett Williams.

That [2008] secondary back then was outstanding. This secondary is knocking on the door to be the greatest secondary… These guys have to play well together and they do. They've been there a long time. I mean these guys have been playing together since freshman [year]. They've known each other since high school, they came in together and they're going out together. - Anthony Newman

Is Oregon football the new DBU (AKA Defensive Back University)? Perhaps.

