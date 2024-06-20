Ordine: Three reasons why Milan should make a serious attempt for Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot appears set to leave Juventus on a free transfer after failing to reach an agreement for a contract renewal. AC Milan are keeping tabs on the situation and the pundit Franco Ordine has named three reasons why it would be a good signing.

Milan’s interest in Rabiot was revealed recently, with Juventus struggling to secure a renewal, and the Rossoneri directors are keeping a close eye on the matter. While it likely would be an expensive operation, the Frenchman has been one of the best midfielders in Serie A in recent years.

In his latest editorial for MilanNews, the well-known pundit Franco Ordine shared his thoughts on the Rabiot hypothesis. As he highlighted, the midfielder’s obvious quality isn’t the only reason why the signing would be beneficial.

“Someone like Rabiot would also be needed because he has international experience, he can become a point of reference in a young locker room and he can make the French side of Milanello more pronounced. Perhaps even contribute to the renewal of Maignan and Theo Hernandez,” he wrote.

As mentioned, it would likely be an expensive operation with a high salary and some sort of commission, although perhaps not on a Joshua Zirkzee level. On the other hand, the midfield is a department that the Rossoneri would like to reinforce.