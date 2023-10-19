In order to contend this year, Texas must survive in 'the best conference in the country'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Texas sophomore forward Dillon Mitchell returned to the T-Mobile Center on Wednesday.

Seven months ago, he and the Longhorns were celebrating a championship at the downtown arena. They had bested Kansas on March 11 in the championship game at the Big 12 Tournament.

This time around, Mitchell was representing the Longhorns at the Big 12 Men's Basketball Tipoff Event. Being back in Kansas City was just a reminder that the basketball season is about to begin.

"Last year was a great year, it was fun," Mitchell said. "Just being here, I'm ready to get back here. We're hungry for more this year. We're ready to get back here and compete and just compete and compete, that's the biggest thing. We're looking to win a national championship."

If the Longhorns are to repeat as the Big 12's tournament champion or contend for a conference championship during the regular season, they have their work cut out for them. Texas was picked to finish third in the preseason poll for what is arguably the best conference in college basketball.

UConn coach Dan Hurley recently told the "College Hoops Today Podcast" that he believes the Big East is the best conference in the country. Hurley added that "it’s not particularly close."

When asked about Hurley's comments on Tuesday, Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark countered that "I don't think there's a deeper conference in America than the Big 12 right now when it comes to men's basketball. Dan is a great coach. UConn is a great program. But I would certainly debate him on that."

Making the right points

What points could Yormark make in this debate? For starters, six of the Big 12's 10 teams won at least 20 games during the 2022-23 season. Only Oklahoma had a losing record. The Big 12 sent 70% of its teams to the NCAA Tournament, and both Kansas State and Texas made the Elite Eight. Hurley's UConn team is the NCAA's defending champion, but Baylor and Kansas won the two titles before that.

Texas also will add BYU, Cincinnati, Central Florida and Houston to the mix this season. Houston earned a No. 1 seed in last year's NCAAs and Cincinnati has historically had success. The 13th and 14th-place teams in the Big 12 preseason poll, BYU and Central Florida both won 19 games last season.

"We have been the best basketball league in the country for awhile now, and we will continue to be the elite basketball league in America," Kansas State coach Jerome Tang said.

A dog-eat-dog conference

Tang and Yormark lacked color and humor in their defenses of the Big 12. Houston coach Kelvin Sampson, who previously worked at Oklahoma, did not. Sampson compared the conference to a dog park, an analogy that led the DJ for the event to play the Baha Men's classic hit "Who Let The Dogs Out?" as Sampson walked off the stage.

"We had a head coaches' meeting a while ago, it was kind of like in a dog park. You've got two dogs walk by each other, kind of side eye or little one starts yapping at the big one and they start sizing each other up," Sampson said. "I was kind of sizing them all up. It used to be you could look at a few of those little dogs and go, I can get that one, I can get that one, I can get that one. I ain't seen nobody I can get in this conference. That's the difference. They're all German Shepherds, man. Where's the Shih Tzus? Where's the Chihuahuas at? Oh, that's a Rottweiler. Oh, my God, that's a Pit Bull. This is a tough dog park, man."

Texas will soon depart for the Southeastern Conference. That won't be a picnic. Nine of that league's 14 teams won 20 times last season, and the SEC boasted eight NCAA Tournament qualifiers.

But for now, UT still belongs to the beefed-up Big 12. On Wednesday, the Longhorns were able to give their opinions about the conference they are about to leave.

"Last year you'd argue it was the best league in the country. Don't really look for a drop-off this year," UT coach Rodney Terry said. "What we already have in our league, there's no nights off in our league. Every night you have to bring your A game, whether you're at home or on the road."

"Last year it was a dogfight every game, no game we went into and just thought we're going to take advantage of the game from the jump. No game was like that. And then you add four new teams to this conference. I mean, it's the best conference in the country."

For Texas, conference play won't begin until Jan. 6 when Texas Tech visits Moody Center. Until then, UT has 13 non-conference games to prep them for the Big 12. After a scrimmage with Colorado and an exhibition game against St. Edward's, Texas will host Incarnate Word for its season opener on Nov. 6.

The Longhorns are coming off a season in which it went 29-9. With Terry serving as the interim coach, UT made its deepest run in the NCAA Tournament since 2008.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas, rivals make the case for Big 12's conference supremacy