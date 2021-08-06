These Protective Face Masks Are Way Too Freakin' Ca-Yoot!

Breaking News:

  • <p><strong>Inex Gear</strong></p><p>inexgear.com</p><p><strong>$22.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.inexgear.com/products/the-better-mask-woodrose" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Guys, I S-W-E-A-R by this mask whenever I'm wearing my glasses! It's sooo freakin' comfy and it won't fog up your lenses while you're wearing it. I am living proof to tell the tale.</p>
    1) The Better Mask™ - Woodrose

    Inex Gear

    inexgear.com

    $22.95

    Shop Now

    Guys, I S-W-E-A-R by this mask whenever I'm wearing my glasses! It's sooo freakin' comfy and it won't fog up your lenses while you're wearing it. I am living proof to tell the tale.

  • <p><strong>Savage x Fenty</strong></p><p>savagex.com</p><p><strong>$32.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.savagex.com%2Fshop%2Fshirred-mask-ac2046797-5210-10815730&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg32210697%2Fwhere-to-buy-fashion-face-masks-online%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Of course, a face mask designed by Rihanna's brand is gonna be perfection and the cutest thing you've ever laid your eyes on. Like, duhhh.</p>
    2) Xtra Ruched Face Mask

    Savage x Fenty

    savagex.com

    $32.95

    Shop Now

    Of course, a face mask designed by Rihanna's brand is gonna be perfection and the cutest thing you've ever laid your eyes on. Like, duhhh.

  • <p><strong>Kitsch</strong></p><p>mykitsch.com</p><p><strong>$9.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://mykitsch.com/collections/cotton-face-masks/products/cotton-face-mask-3pc-set-blush" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If leopard print is your jam, you'll love this set that also comes with an adorable plain pink mask.</p>
    3) Cotton Face Mask 3pc Set - Blush

    Kitsch

    mykitsch.com

    $9.00

    Shop Now

    If leopard print is your jam, you'll love this set that also comes with an adorable plain pink mask.

  • <p><strong>Athleta</strong></p><p>athleta.gap.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fathleta.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D980196002%26cid%3D1162979%26pcid%3D1162979%26ak_t%3D57D3D1BF837B8A0317A1CA401D9921F7687249C60B5A0000507EB65F0456404B%23pdp-page-content&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg32210697%2Fwhere-to-buy-fashion-face-masks-online%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These lightweight masks are a go-to for working out. They're breathable as hell (shout-out to Athleta's TurboDry fabric) and it features advanced patent-pending technology that helps block particles. But the best part is IMO is that they also have adjustable ear straps. It's the little things, y'all!</p>
    4) Women's Activate Face Mask 2 Pack

    Athleta

    athleta.gap.com

    $9.99

    Shop Now

    These lightweight masks are a go-to for working out. They're breathable as hell (shout-out to Athleta's TurboDry fabric) and it features advanced patent-pending technology that helps block particles. But the best part is IMO is that they also have adjustable ear straps. It's the little things, y'all!

  • <p><strong>Echo</strong></p><p>echonewyork.com</p><p><strong>$15.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fechonewyork.com%2Fcollections%2Fmasks%2Fproducts%2Fcosmo-lip-masks&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg32210697%2Fwhere-to-buy-fashion-face-masks-online%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><em>Cosmo</em> (yep, that's us!) teamed up with Echo on <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/a33625528/cosmo-echo-face-masks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:an adorable lil collection of masks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">an adorable lil collection of masks</a> covered in cute lip prints. You definitely should grab one before they sell out. </p>
    5) Cosmo + Echo Face Mask

    Echo

    echonewyork.com

    $15.00

    Shop Now

    Cosmo (yep, that's us!) teamed up with Echo on an adorable lil collection of masks covered in cute lip prints. You definitely should grab one before they sell out.

  • <p><strong>Slip</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$39.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fslip-pure-silk-adult-pleated-face-covering%2F5665313&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg32210697%2Fwhere-to-buy-fashion-face-masks-online%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>An LBD, but, like, for that pretty face of yours.</p>
    6) Pure Silk Adult Pleated Face Covering

    Slip

    nordstrom.com

    $39.00

    Shop Now

    An LBD, but, like, for that pretty face of yours.

  • <p><strong>LoveShackFancy</strong></p><p>revolve.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Fdp%2FLESH-WA31%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg32210697%2Fwhere-to-buy-fashion-face-masks-online%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A pinch of paisley and a dash of flowers are the perfect recipe for one of the cutest masks you'll ever see. </p>
    7) Face Mask

    LoveShackFancy

    revolve.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    A pinch of paisley and a dash of flowers are the perfect recipe for one of the cutest masks you'll ever see.

  • <p><strong>BaubleBar</strong></p><p>baublebar.com</p><p><strong>$8.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.baublebar.com%2Fproduct%2F54276-baublebar-face-mask-set-of-2-1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg32210697%2Fwhere-to-buy-fashion-face-masks-online%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With warmer months just around the corner, it's hard <em>not</em> to start shopping for a new spring/summer face mask wardrobe. And this adorable set certainly is proof of that.</p>
    8) Face Mask Set

    BaubleBar

    baublebar.com

    $8.00

    Shop Now

    With warmer months just around the corner, it's hard not to start shopping for a new spring/summer face mask wardrobe. And this adorable set certainly is proof of that.

  • <p><strong>Saint Ola</strong></p><p>saintola.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://saintola.com/collections/masks/products/ola-face-mask-vol-2-with-filter" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You won't have to worry much about this one color-clashing with the rest of your 'fit. It's just neutral enough to go with nearly anything you might have in your closet.</p>
    9) Ola Face Mask Vol.2 with Filter

    Saint Ola

    saintola.com

    $30.00

    Shop Now

    You won't have to worry much about this one color-clashing with the rest of your 'fit. It's just neutral enough to go with nearly anything you might have in your closet.

  • <p><strong>Lele Sadoughi</strong></p><p>revolve.com</p><p><strong>$49.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Fdp%2FLELE-WA86%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg32210697%2Fwhere-to-buy-fashion-face-masks-online%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Looking for something a bit dressier than your usual cotton face covering <em>without</em> breaking the bank? Get you this under-$35 set of three<em>.</em></p>
    10) Set Of 3 Face Masks

    Lele Sadoughi

    revolve.com

    $49.00

    Shop Now

    Looking for something a bit dressier than your usual cotton face covering without breaking the bank? Get you this under-$35 set of three.

  • <p><strong>Lululemon</strong></p><p>lululemon.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Faccessories%2FDouble-Strap-Face-Mask-3P%2F_%2Fprod10250007&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg32210697%2Fwhere-to-buy-fashion-face-masks-online%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These bbs just keep selling out—but can you blame 'em? They're just that good. Not only are these masks moisture-wicking (meaning you can def workout in them), but they also wrap around your head, so the backs of your ears won't get sore anymore.</p>
    11) Double Strap Face Mask 3 Pack

    Lululemon

    lululemon.com

    $28.00

    Shop Now

    These bbs just keep selling out—but can you blame 'em? They're just that good. Not only are these masks moisture-wicking (meaning you can def workout in them), but they also wrap around your head, so the backs of your ears won't get sore anymore.

  • <p><strong>Katie May</strong></p><p>revolve.com</p><p><strong>$45.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Fdp%2FKATR-WA4%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg32210697%2Fwhere-to-buy-fashion-face-masks-online%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Come through lace!!</p>
    12) Provocateur Face Mask

    Katie May

    revolve.com

    $45.00

    Shop Now

    Come through lace!!

  • <p><strong>Skims</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$8.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fskims-adult-seamless-knit-face-mask%2F5846563%3Forigin%3Dcategory-personalizedsort%26breadcrumb%3DHome%252FWomen%252FAccessories%252FFace%2BMasks%26color%3D275&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg32210697%2Fwhere-to-buy-fashion-face-masks-online%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Hiii, Skims fans. The brand just dropped seamless masks that won't leave your skin itchy and red. If you're lucky enough to catch them in stock, you'll get to choose between five neutral shades. </p>
    13) Adult Seamless Knit Face Mask

    Skims

    nordstrom.com

    $8.00

    Shop Now

    Hiii, Skims fans. The brand just dropped seamless masks that won't leave your skin itchy and red. If you're lucky enough to catch them in stock, you'll get to choose between five neutral shades.

  • <p><strong>8 Other Reasons</strong></p><p>revolve.com</p><p><strong>$44.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Fdp%2F8OTH-WA91%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg32210697%2Fwhere-to-buy-fashion-face-masks-online%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>In the market for some luxe-looking face masks? Consider this absolutely stunning set.</p>
    14) 8 Other Reasons Silky Mask Set

    8 Other Reasons

    revolve.com

    $44.00

    Shop Now

    In the market for some luxe-looking face masks? Consider this absolutely stunning set.

  • <p><strong>Caraa</strong></p><p>caraasport.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcaraasport.com%2Fcollections%2Fembellished%2Fproducts%2F3-velvet-adult-masks%3Fvariant%3D33145596477520&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg32210697%2Fwhere-to-buy-fashion-face-masks-online%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p>
    15) 3 Velvet Adult Masks

    Caraa

    caraasport.com

    $25.00

    Shop Now

  • <p><strong>CanDidArtAccessories</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F821921648%2Fblack-abstract-face-mask&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg32210697%2Fwhere-to-buy-fashion-face-masks-online%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your style is more bold and abstract, then this is the one for you.</p>
    16) Black Abstract Face Mask

    CanDidArtAccessories

    etsy.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    If your style is more bold and abstract, then this is the one for you.

  • <p><strong>Eugenia Kim</strong></p><p>revolve.com</p><p><strong>$22.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Fdp%2FEUGE-WA200%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg32210697%2Fwhere-to-buy-fashion-face-masks-online%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Double-layered, 100% satin, <em>and</em> mad cute. Sold.</p>
    17) Pleated Face Mask

    Eugenia Kim

    revolve.com

    $22.00

    Shop Now

    Double-layered, 100% satin, and mad cute. Sold.

  • <p><strong>DEMESTIK</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F807601523%2F3-pk-sculpted-masks-select-3-prints&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg32210697%2Fwhere-to-buy-fashion-face-masks-online%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>With this 3-pack, you can choose from any of their gorgeous designs.</p>
    18) Three Sculpted Masks

    DEMESTIK

    etsy.com

    $50.00

    Shop Now

    With this 3-pack, you can choose from any of their gorgeous designs.

  • <p><strong>Lovers + Friends</strong></p><p>revolve.com</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Fdp%2FLOVF-WA66%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg32210697%2Fwhere-to-buy-fashion-face-masks-online%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the animal print lover, here's a trio that'll instantly amp up any outfit.</p>
    19) 3 Pack Protective Face Mask

    Lovers + Friends

    revolve.com

    $16.00

    Shop Now

    For the animal print lover, here's a trio that'll instantly amp up any outfit.

  • <p><strong>Hilá</strong></p><p>hilanyc.com</p><p><strong>$36.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://hilanyc.com/products/silk-face-mask-1?variant=32429858488391" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Silky masks will definitely make a cool contrast next to your leather jackets. </p>
    20) Silk Face Mask

    Hilá

    hilanyc.com

    $36.00

    Shop Now

    Silky masks will definitely make a cool contrast next to your leather jackets.

  • <p><strong>NalaCraft</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$10.52</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F854648118%2Fface-mask-washable-scrunchies-set-tie&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg32210697%2Fwhere-to-buy-fashion-face-masks-online%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>It isn’t a medical-grade mask, but this comfortable baby has a double layer of protection. The elastic ear band will also give you more flexibility all around. Oh, and it comes with a matching hair scrunchie.</p>
    21) Tie-Dye Face Mask and Scrunchie Set

    NalaCraft

    etsy.com

    $10.52

    Shop Now

    It isn’t a medical-grade mask, but this comfortable baby has a double layer of protection. The elastic ear band will also give you more flexibility all around. Oh, and it comes with a matching hair scrunchie.

  • <p><strong>Lele Sadoughi</strong></p><p>lelesadoughi.com</p><p><strong>$40.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lelesadoughi.com%2Fcollections%2Fnew-arrivals%2Fproducts%2Fset-of-3-face-masks&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg32210697%2Fwhere-to-buy-fashion-face-masks-online%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>It'll be hard to find a set of masks prettier than these three made by the same brand that creates gorge headbands and jewelry. </p>
    22) Set of Three Masks

    Lele Sadoughi

    lelesadoughi.com

    $40.00

    Shop Now

    It'll be hard to find a set of masks prettier than these three made by the same brand that creates gorge headbands and jewelry.

  • <p><strong>Lele Sadoughi</strong></p><p>lelesadoughi.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lelesadoughi.com%2Fcollections%2Fface-masks%2Fproducts%2Fset-of-3-lagoon-sweetheart-face-masks&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg32210697%2Fwhere-to-buy-fashion-face-masks-online%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>It'll be hard to find a set of masks prettier than these three made by the same brand that creates gorge headbands and jewelry. </p>
    23) Set of 3 Lagoon Sweetheart Face Maks

    Lele Sadoughi

    lelesadoughi.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    It'll be hard to find a set of masks prettier than these three made by the same brand that creates gorge headbands and jewelry.

  • <p><strong>Henry</strong></p><p>henrymask.com</p><p><strong>$49.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhenrymask.com%2Fproducts%2Fneutrals-4-pack&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg32210697%2Fwhere-to-buy-fashion-face-masks-online%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You might as well sign up for this monthly subscription service, so you can update your look every four weeks.</p>
    24) Neutrals (4-Pack)

    Henry

    henrymask.com

    $49.50

    Shop Now

    You might as well sign up for this monthly subscription service, so you can update your look every four weeks.

  • <p><strong>Off-White</strong></p><p>farfetch.com</p><p><strong>$105.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fshopping%2Fmen%2Foff-white-logo-print-face-mask-item-15470619.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg32210697%2Fwhere-to-buy-fashion-face-masks-online%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Got a $105 bucks to blow? Grab this designer one.</p>
    25) logo print face mask

    Off-White

    farfetch.com

    $105.00

    Shop Now

    Got a $105 bucks to blow? Grab this designer one.

  • <p><strong>Cotton Citizen</strong></p><p>revolve.com</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Fdp%2FCOTR-WA6%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg32210697%2Fwhere-to-buy-fashion-face-masks-online%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Nope, there's no such thing as too much tie-dye. This one gets points for its extra layer of material. </p>
    26) Tie-Dye Face Mask

    Cotton Citizen

    revolve.com

    $16.00

    Shop Now

    Nope, there's no such thing as too much tie-dye. This one gets points for its extra layer of material.

  • <p><strong>Riot x Sam</strong></p><p>riotxsam.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.riotxsam.com/riotshop/facemasks" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You gotta have one you can wear everywhere. This one comes in a 3-pack. And the best part? All of the proceeds go directly to dance artists impacted by COVID-19. </p>
    27) Face Masks

    Riot x Sam

    riotxsam.com

    $25.00

    Shop Now

    You gotta have one you can wear everywhere. This one comes in a 3-pack. And the best part? All of the proceeds go directly to dance artists impacted by COVID-19.

  • <p><strong>Onzie</strong></p><p>www.onzie.com</p><p><strong>$24.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.onzie.com%2Fproducts%2Fmindful-masks-2-pack&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg32210697%2Fwhere-to-buy-fashion-face-masks-online%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Voilà! The same soft, stretchy fabric that your fave yoga pants are made out of has been turned into a nonmedical mask. They’ll pick two from an assortment of prints, so it’ll be fun to see which two you receive in the mail. The best part: Proceeds of these upcycled masks are going to health care workers through Center for Disaster Philanthropy. </p>
    28) Face Masks

    Onzie

    www.onzie.com

    $24.00

    Shop Now

    Voilà! The same soft, stretchy fabric that your fave yoga pants are made out of has been turned into a nonmedical mask. They’ll pick two from an assortment of prints, so it’ll be fun to see which two you receive in the mail. The best part: Proceeds of these upcycled masks are going to health care workers through Center for Disaster Philanthropy.

  • <p><strong>Summersalt</strong></p><p>summersalt.com</p><p><strong>$32.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.summersalt.com%2Fproducts%2Fface-coverings-multi-pack&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg32210697%2Fwhere-to-buy-fashion-face-masks-online%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The brand that brought you fun swimwear and PJs is now making masks. These machine-washable beauties are made from recycled materials AND cotton. The best part: They've got adjustable ear straps, so you'll get a perfect fit (which, you know, is V important). </p>
    29) Set of Three Face Coverings

    Summersalt

    summersalt.com

    $32.00

    Shop Now

    The brand that brought you fun swimwear and PJs is now making masks. These machine-washable beauties are made from recycled materials AND cotton. The best part: They've got adjustable ear straps, so you'll get a perfect fit (which, you know, is V important).

  • <p><strong>Vera Bradley</strong></p><p>verabradley.com</p><p><strong>$8.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fverabradley.com%2Fcollections%2Fcotton-face-masks%2Fproducts%2Ffitted-mask-with-adjusters-28178t94%3Fvariant%3D34710148939820&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg32210697%2Fwhere-to-buy-fashion-face-masks-online%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This one has a slit opening, so you can insert a filter for a lil extra protection. And it's totally easy to throw in the washer and reuse over and over again.</p>
    30) Fitted Mask with Adjusters

    Vera Bradley

    verabradley.com

    $8.00

    Shop Now

    This one has a slit opening, so you can insert a filter for a lil extra protection. And it's totally easy to throw in the washer and reuse over and over again.

  • <p><strong>CanDidArtAccessories</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$13.60</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F794197447%2Fplaid-cotton-face-mask&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg32210697%2Fwhere-to-buy-fashion-face-masks-online%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're not one for color but still love a bold design, then this is the one for you.</p>
    31) Plaid Cotton Face Mask

    CanDidArtAccessories

    etsy.com

    $13.60

    Shop Now

    If you're not one for color but still love a bold design, then this is the one for you.

  • <p><strong>Casetify</strong></p><p>casetify.com</p><p><strong>$15.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.casetify.com%2Fprotects%2Fmask&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg32210697%2Fwhere-to-buy-fashion-face-masks-online%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Can't get enough of Millennial Pink? Same. This one comes with two reusable filters. Bonus: When you buy a mask, one will be donated to a medical responder. </p>
    32) Face Mask

    Casetify

    casetify.com

    $15.00

    Shop Now

    Can't get enough of Millennial Pink? Same. This one comes with two reusable filters. Bonus: When you buy a mask, one will be donated to a medical responder.

  • <p><strong>Vida</strong></p><p>shopvida.com</p><p><strong>$35.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshopvida.com%2Fproducts%2Flimited-edition-protective-mask%2320033071513722&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg32210697%2Fwhere-to-buy-fashion-face-masks-online%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This floral and striped one is perfect for those that want something different, and the adjustable straps help keep things feeling comfortable, too. Just make sure you grab one while you still can—they're limited edition!</p>
    33) Limited Edition Mask

    Vida

    shopvida.com

    $35.00

    Shop Now

    This floral and striped one is perfect for those that want something different, and the adjustable straps help keep things feeling comfortable, too. Just make sure you grab one while you still can—they're limited edition!

  • <p><strong>Sock Fancy</strong></p><p>sockfancy.com</p><p><strong>$12.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsockfancy.com%2Fproducts%2Fsock-fancy-mask%3Fvariant%3D32927949095015&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg32210697%2Fwhere-to-buy-fashion-face-masks-online%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For those looking for something that’s breathable and still protective, this three-layer mask is THE one. The ear loops are adjustable, and it has a flexible nose clip on the inside. It’ll take seven to 10 days for this mask to ship, but it’s totally worth the wait since this brand is also matching each purchase with a donation.</p>
    34) Triple Layer Premium Face Mask

    Sock Fancy

    sockfancy.com

    $12.00

    Shop Now

    For those looking for something that’s breathable and still protective, this three-layer mask is THE one. The ear loops are adjustable, and it has a flexible nose clip on the inside. It’ll take seven to 10 days for this mask to ship, but it’s totally worth the wait since this brand is also matching each purchase with a donation.

  • <p><strong>lucky brand</strong></p><p>luckybrand.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.luckybrand.com%2F5-pack-pleated-cotton-face-mask%2F194610637210.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fstyle-beauty%2Ffashion%2Fg32210697%2Fwhere-to-buy-fashion-face-masks-online%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Here’s a sweet deal: Buy five, and Lucky Brand will give five to essential and health care workers.</p>
    35) 5-Pack Pleated Cotton Face Mask

    lucky brand

    luckybrand.com

    $19.99

    Shop Now

    Here’s a sweet deal: Buy five, and Lucky Brand will give five to essential and health care workers.

We gotta wear 'em, so we might as well grab some pretty ones!

