Orchard Park weather for Bills vs Patriots may bring mix of rain and snow: The details

The playoffs are back in sight for the Buffalo Bills and a mix of rain and snow could fall during Sunday’s 1 p.m. clash with the New England Patriots at Orchard Park.

While the National Weather Service in Buffalo calls for a chance of snow showers before 11 a.m., the precipitation outlook changes to a chance for rain and snow showers in the afternoon for the Bills game.

The forecast calls for a high of 37 degrees and a 50% chance of precipitation.

AccuWeather has a similar forecast, with 36 degrees for high, though a lower chance of precipitation (30%).

Both forecasts call for cloudy conditions and little to no accumulation from whatever snow or rain may fall. The AccuWeather forecast also predicts winds of 13 mph in Orchard Park, with gusts up to 15 mph.

How can there be snow in the air with above-freezing ground temperatures?

While snow needs the atmospheric temperature to be at or below freezing to form, it can still make it to the ground within a few degrees of the freezing point. As a snowflake falls, if temperatures are above freezing, the snowflake melts, which creates evaporative cooling that then slows down the melting process.

In general, if the temperature remains below 40 degrees, snow may not have time to melt until it reaches the ground.

What is the Orchard Park weather forecast for the Bills vs Patriots game?

Cool and slick conditions could play a factor in a game where running back James Cook has the third-most rushing yards in the league, but is going up against a Patriots defense that has been stout against the run, allowing the second fewest rushing yards and the fewest yards per carry.

Rotogrinders has marked the game for yellow conditions due to the possibility of rain or snow at game time.

The Bills host the Patriots in their final home game of the regular season. Buffalo lost to New England by four points in their Week 7 matchup, one only four victories for the Bill Belichick-led squad.

It’s possible for the Bills to lock up a playoff berth this weekend, but it will take several different outcomes, including losses by at least two of the Steelers, Bengals, and Jaguars, to come to fruition. Sal Maiorana has the full breakdown of who to root for.

More: It's an El Niño winter. What that means for Rochester.

