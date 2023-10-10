Orcas Breach Near Shore as They Hunt Seals in Tacoma, Washington

Whale watchers witnessed an underwater game of cat and mouse, with a pod of orcas hunting seals at Commencement Bay in Tacoma, Washington.

Footage filmed by Christopher Schwan shows the killer whales swimming closer to the shore, as they try to corner the seals.

At one point, one whale leaps into the air, startling the seals, prompting them to waddle to dry land.

Christopher told Storyful he was walking with his family at Commencement Bay on September 17, when he saw the seals swimming to shore with the orcas in pursuit. Credit: Christopher Schwan via Storyful