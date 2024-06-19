Orbán sticks to football in remarks on sidelines of Euro 2024 match

Hungary's right-wing leader Viktor Orbán stuck to football and friendship in remarks Wednesday on the sidelines of the Hungarian national team's Euro 2024 game against hosts Germany in Stuttgart.

Orbán and Baden-Württemberg state Premier Winfried Kretschmann praised "the peaceful coexistence of both peoples" at a reception in Stuttgart Palace and did not talk about state affairs.

"I'm pleased that I was able to be among politicians and didn't have to talk about politics at all. Just about sport and friendship," Orbán said ahead of the match.

Kretschmann highlighted international cooperation "because here in Baden-Württemberg we realize how good it is - economically, socially and in terms of atmosphere.

As a member of the Green party, Kretschmann is on the opposite side of the political spectrum as his Hungarian guest.

Ahead of Orbán's appearance, Kretschmann had said he hoped Orbán would steer clear of political statements.

Both recalled the 1954 World Cup final in which Germany became world champions with a 3:2 victory over Hungary. That was 70 years ago. In Germany the unexpected German win is known as The Miracle of Bern and was a key moment in the early years of then-West Germany.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is also due to watch Wednesday's Germany-Hungary match in the Stuttgart Arena.

Unlike DFB President Bernd Neuendorf, he was not present in the palace when Orbán and Kretschmann met and exchanged pleasantries.

Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary (R), meets Baden-Wuerttemberg's Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann in the New Palace. Christoph Schmidt/dpa