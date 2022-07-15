All In Orange - What to watch for in the WNBA’s final month

Oxygen
Four relatives in Michigan are dead in an apparent murder-suicide just days after a judge allegedly refused one of them a protection order. Deputies with the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Roscommon Township home after two individuals reported finding four bodies on Sunday, according to their press release. At around 3:30 a.m., authorities found Tirany Savage, 35; her son Dayton Cowdret, 13; Tirany’s mother, Kim Lynnette Ebright, 58; and Tirany’s husband, Bo Eugene Savage, 35.