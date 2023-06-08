Orange’s new Stage 7 is their smartest, fastest enduro bike ever
The new Orange Stage 7 is based on the brand's award and test winning Switch 7 MX bike but runs twin 29er wheels in a frame that’s had a full Finite Element Analysis (FEA) deep dive based on World Cup race team feedback.
More Orange
To quote Orange, “The aim of the Stage 7 was to create a race bike with an outright focus on speed. Its sibling, the Switch 7 has been received exceptionally well and is truly a perfect weapon for racing at world class enduro events where tracks are tight and twisty. But like anything that's good at everything, there are times when you need a bit more”.
The more in this case means several things. Firstly, the Stage 7 runs a 29-inch rear wheel as well as a 29-inch front wheel for maximum rolling speed and impact smoothing performance. Orange have also spent more time running the frame and shock driving ‘STRANGE ( aka Special Technology RANGE) power link’ through FEA and 3D modelling software. This has helped them to produce exactly the balance of strength and traction boosting flex the World Cup race team were after, while still isolating the trunnion mounted rear shock from any structural loads. That not only means it can operate without any binding or bending for ultimate sensitivity, but it also massively increases shock reliability and lifespan. The 3.04 to 2.32 ratio change with a “real working progression” of 23.7 percent means the Switch can run coil shocks as well as the high volume Fox X2 it comes with as standard.
While the 63-degree head angle and 76 degree seat angle, 466mm (medium) / 484mm (large) / 502mm (X-large) reach geometry is the same as the Switch 7, the chainstay is 20mm longer at 468mm to handle the bigger rear wheel. The Stage 7 also gets new rubber chainstay wrap and replaceable downtube protector panel and a five year bearing warranty for the original owner.
Less Orange
There is some less going on with the Stage 7 too though. Even with the longer rear end, travel is reduced slightly from 170mm to 165mm. There’s no small size either as the mullet wheel (29 front, 27.5-inch rear) format of the Switch 7 is a better proportional fit once you get down to those dimensions. The FEA / 3D refinement also means a lower weight that makes the meticulously UK handbuilt, monocoque alloy frame competitive with many carbon frames on the scales. Most importantly, the Stage 7 should also take less time to get from the start of an enduro track to the bottom.
Orange Stage 7 release and pricing
If the idea of an ultra refined enduro race machine from a company with one of the longest histories in gravity racing sounds like something you’d be into, then the first public appearance of the bike will be at the Eurobike show. You can watch the launch video below and if that gets your Orange juices going you can pre-order the $9,000 / £7,400 / €8,300 Stage 7 LE launch model right now in a glorious 'Purple Reign' finish, with other color and spec options to come later.
Tech specs: Orange Stage 7 LE
Sizes: M, L, XL
Colour: Purple Reign
Decals: Silver Decals
Frame: 6061-T6 Monocoque UK Formed Custom Aluminium Tubing.
Wheel Size: 29in
Rear wheel travel: 165mm
Headset: FPD 49mm / 56mm zerostack
Fork: Fox Factory 38 Float 170mm 29
Swingarm: Bolt Type Allen Key Head (Boost 12 x 148mm Hub)
Rear Shock: Fox Float X2 Factory 205x60
Bottom Bracket: SRAM DUB
Crankset: SRAM GX Eagle 32t
Rear Mech: Shimano XT 12spd
Chain: SRAM NX Eagle
Shifters: Shimano XT 12spd
Cassette: Shimano XT 10-51T 12spd
Wheelset: Stans Flow Mk4 + Hope Pro 4 (Black) 29
Tyres: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5 3c EXO+ / DHR II 2.4 3c EXO+ 29
Brakes: Shimano XT Trail 203/203
Seatpost: Fox Factory Transfer 150/175mm Drop
Seat Clamp: Strange Bolted
Stem: Hope M35 x 35mm Black
Saddle: SDG Strange Bel Air III
Handlebars: Renthal FatBar M35 800mm
Grips: Strange Grappler Lock-On
Price: $9,000 / £7,400 / €8,300