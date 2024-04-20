Orange pulls down late TD to win Tusculum Spring Game

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Not even the overcast skies could dampen the excitement for Tusculum football’s 2024 Orange & Black Spring Game on Saturday.

More than 700 fans came out to watch first-year head coach Billy Taylor and his squad compete at Pioneer Field.

“It was a lot of fun for our kids,” Taylor said afterwards. “They’ve been working since January to get to this day.”

Quarterback Brayden Phillips completed a five-yard jump ball to Reggie Hunter on the final play of the scrimmage to give Team Orange a victory over Team Black, 13-7.

Orange running back Jalen Hunt gave his side the lead in the second quarter with a three-yard TD run. Sophomore running back Dominic Vance punched in a one-yard score to give Team Black its only touchdown of the day in the fourth quarter.

“With both the offense and the defense, we’ve put in brand new systems,” Taylor said. “Every day has been very competitive. So, it’s been a lot of fun to watch our offense grow.”

“Whenever we had split up the teams, I think it made us a little bit thin on both sides of the ball today,” he continued. “But, our offense is just seeing tremendous strides every day and it’s been fun to watch.”

Tusculum opens its 2024 campaign at West Alabama on Saturday, September 7.

