Orange men's basketball falls to Morris in NJCAA district playoff game

SUNY Orange got outscored 9-5 in the final 57 seconds and bowed to Community College of Morris (N.J.) 76-72 in the NJCAA East District B men's basketball final on Saturday.

Orange (24-6) won the Region XV Div. II title last week but fell one win shy of a repeat visit to the national tournament.

Daniel Lans scored 20 points and Jaidyn Rutling 10, both off the bench for Orange. Among the starters, George Patsalos scored 13, Marquis Gill nine and Jared Smalls and Tyreke Harewood eight apiece. The Colts shot 40.7% and hit just 4 of 17 3-point attempts.

Daniel Lans scored 20 points in a District final loss to Morris on Saturday. FILE PHOTO

Gill had eight rebounds, and Smalls made three steals.

For CCM, Jonathan Edwards sank 17 of 21 free throws and scored 29 points, Samir Jordan and Jagger Ruiz each scored 12 and Daniel Oravbiere tallied 11.

REGION FINAL: Successful SUNY Orange rebuild led Colts to regional men's crown, one win from nationals

Tied at 67 as the clock went under one minute, Edwards picked off Lans twice, got fouled and made all four free throws. Gill missed a 3-point try, and Oravbiere sank the second of two foul shots. Gill again missed a 3-pointer, but Mat Shea got the rebound and layup to pull Orange within 72-69 with six seconds left. Urtling had to foul, and Jordan sank two free throws with five seconds left. Gill hit a meaningless 3-pointer at the buzzer.

More: Varsity 845U: Our local high school graduates playing collegiately in 2023-24

Orange trailed 17-5 early on but pulled ahead 25-24 on a Harewood jumper with 7:39 left in the opening half. Orange managed to extend a lead to four points, but Morris regained the lead in the final 30 seconds of the half and went into the break up 34-33.

kmcmillan@th-record.com

X / Twitter: @KenMcMillanTHR

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Orange men's basketball falls in district finals