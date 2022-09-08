If you’re in the orange, you’ll get Colts vs. Texans on TV

The Indianapolis Colts (0-0) are preparing to open the 2022 regular season with a road trip to NRG Stadium, kicking off Week 1 by visiting the Houston Texans (0-0).

As the Colts look to end their losing streak of opening week losses—a streak that has gone strong since 2013—they find themselves as heavy favorites entering the divisional matchup to open the season.

Those in the orange region of the TV map can watch the game on the local CBS channel, according to 506 Sports.

(Courtesy of 506 Sports)

Getting the call for the CBS crew will be Tom McCarthy (play-by-play) and Tiki Barber (color analyst).

The Colts will be unveiling an offense with new quarterback Matt Ryan, who is looking to begin a new era under center in the Circle City. The defensive side of the ball also underwent some changes with Gus Bradley coming in as the new defensive coordinator.

The Colts are pretty strong favorites in this game so as long as they keep from beating themselves, they should start the season with a win.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts vs. Texans: Initial injury report for Week 1 Colts' Isaiah Rodgers Sr. cleared concussion protocol Colts' practice squad update: RB Phillip Lindsay signed

List

Colts announce 2022 team captains

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire