If you’re in the orange, you’ll get Colts vs. Lions on TV

The Indianapolis Colts (4-2) and Detroit Lions (3-3) are set for a Week 8 matchup at Ford Field on Sunday as both teams look to make a run in the second half.

Airing on CBS at 1:00 p.m. ET, those in the orange region of the TV map will get the game on the local channel, per 506 Sports.

Getting the call in Detroit will be Andrew Catalon (play-by-play) and James Lofton (color commentary). The Colts opened the week as slight road favorites coming out of the bye week.

The Colts are also hoping to see the return of a few players including wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and linebacker Darius Leonard, both of which have a shot at returning on Sunday.

The Colts and Lions are set to kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET at Ford Field for the Week 8 matchup.

