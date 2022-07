Associated Press

Novak Djokovic is holding out hope that he'll be able to compete at the U.S. Open despite not being vaccinated against the coronavirus. The 21-time Grand Slam champion said Saturday on his social media accounts that he's been training as if he'll play at Flushing Meadows when the last major of the year begins Aug. 29. Although he's been included on the U.S. Open entry list, the United States does not allow unvaccinated noncitizens to enter the country, which is why the Serb needed to sit out big events in Indian Wells, California, and Miami this season.