Orange Grove ISD names 1991 graduate Jared Johnston head football coach/athletic director

Orange Grove ISD voted to hire Schertz Clemens head football coach Jared Johnston as its next head football coach and athletic director at a special board meeting Tuesday, superintendent Eddie Hesseltine confirmed to the Caller-Times.

Johnston, a 1991 graduate of Orange Grove, will take over the Bulldogs after 12 seasons leading the Buffaloes. He spent two decades with the Schetz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD in San Antonio, including time as an offensive coordinator at Cibolo Steele.

Johnston's record with Clemens was 67-62, including six playoff appearances and a district championship in 2019. His 2015 team reached the regional final, going 11-3.

Hesseltine said being an Orange Grove graduate was a plus, along with his success as Clemens. The district was also impressed with his tenure in SCUCISD.

"He has been in the same school district for 20 years," Hesseltine said. "That long-term experience, being on the staff at when coach (Mike) Jinks was at Steele as offensive coordinator and then moving on to Clemens 12 years ago with great success; he has been a great leader and he is a coaches coach.

"He makes people better coaches. His love for kids and students and all sports, for our community was important."

Hesseltine underscored that Johnston wants all programs, boys and girls, from seventh grade up to be successful.

Johnston was a multi-sport star for Orange Grove and played football collegiately at Northwestern State.

He replaces Brent Kornegay, who resigned to accept the same position at Three Rivers last month. The Bulldogs were 7-5 and qualified for the playoffs last season in District 15-4A Division II. The school will move to Class 3A for the next two years.

Hesseltine said Orange Grove will host a meet and greet with Johnston for the community at 4 p.m. May 8 at the school's indoor facility.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Orange Grove ISD names 1991 graduate Jared Johnston athletic director