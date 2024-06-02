Orange County celebrates opening of new pickleball courts

People in Orange County now have a new place to get exercise and have some fun.

County leaders gathered this week to celebrate the opening of a new outdoor pickleball courts.

The county’s latest attraction opened at Downey Park, at Dean Road and East Colonial Drive.

There are eight courts in total, and they cost around $1.5 million to construct.

Some county leaders got in on the action during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

That park is just one of 113 parks across Orange County.

Officials are urging residents to see what their nearby recreational space has to offer.

