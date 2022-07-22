All In Orange - Will the Commissioner’s Cup be a WNBA Finals Preview?

Reuters Videos

STORY: “UNAMA's report highlights concerns with regard to ongoing extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and detentions, torture and ill-treatment, denial of women and girl’s rights to participate in many aspects of daily and public life, restrictions on the media and civic space, and the situation on the place of detention,” said Markus Potzel, the Acting head of UNAMA said in a news conference.UNAMA recorded 2,106 civilian casualties - 700 killed, 1,406 wounded - since the Taliban takeover. A majority were attributed to a local affiliate of the Islamic State militant group.Fiona Frazer, the UNAMA Human Rights Chief added that it is particularly concerned about the involvement of two bodies in human rights violations - the Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice as well as the General Directorate of Intelligence.Taliban spokesman Qari Yusuf Ahmadi said the authorities would respond to the accusations soon.Taliban officials have in the past said retribution attacks were not happening with their leadership's consent and that they had barred fighters from such actions. They also said they had began a process of purging their ranks of elements that did not fully follow instructions.