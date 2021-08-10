Orange CA Joint Pain Digital X-Ray Diagnosis/Chiropractic Care Service Announced

Dr Barry Marks Chiropractor
·2 min read

Orange, CA Chiropractic specialist Dr. Barry Marks (714-938-0575) has announced the use of digital x-rays to provide patients complaining of pain with a faster, more accurate diagnosis.

Orange, CA, United States, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

With the new announcement, the respected chiropractor will be using digital x-rays at his chiropractic care center in Orange, California, so he can more effectively diagnose and treat joint, bone, and muscle pain.

Additional information can be found at https://drmarks.com/services/digital-x-rays

This latest update should put patients at ease, because digital x-rays will allow Dr. Marks to clearly view their problem areas, compare their images to those of healthy subjects, and share their films with other medical professionals, if necessary.

Digital x-ray images are produced almost instantaneously, so patients can be diagnosed faster. In addition, digital processing has a much lower error rate than analog wet film processing, so patients will not need to be exposed to radiation multiple times. Having the images in a digital form also allows Dr. Marks to examine them with different tools and perform side-by-side comparisons with normal studies.

Dr. Marks uses digital x-ray technology on patients reporting chronic pain, swelling, radiating pain, and trauma from vehicle accidents, slip and falls, or sports injuries. X-rays can reveal broken bones, arthritis, and bone or joint infections. It is important for a chiropractor to understand any such underlying conditions before beginning chiropractic treatments.

Treatments provided by Dr. Marks include manual chiropractic spinal adjustments, electrical stimulation, laser light therapy, physiotherapy modalities, and neurometabolic therapy. All of his procedures are based on scientifically proven methods that provide pain relief without medication or surgery. He also provides patients with at-home exercises that will help control their pain in between treatments.

Dr. Barry Marks is a pain relief specialist that has been providing safe, affordable, effective chiropractic care for over 35 years. He specializes in car accident whiplash treatments, headache pain relief, Peripheral Neuropathy, and Concussion and MTBI therapies. His office is located in Orange, but he services patients throughout Orange County, including Fullerton, Tustin, Santa Ana, Anaheim, and Garden Grove.

A satisfied patient said, “Excellent experience. Convenient appointment times. Responsive to my concerns: back and neck pain. Effective treatment plan that resulted in return to normal functioning.”

Interested parties can learn more by visiting https://drmarks.com/services/digital-x-rays

Website: https://drmarks.com

CONTACT: Name: Dr Barry Marks Organization: Dr Barry Marks Chiropractor Address: 1745 W. Orangewood Ave #114, Orange, CA 92868, United States Phone: +1-714-938-0575


