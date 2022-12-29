Orange Bowl ticket prices running sky-high according to Sports Illustrated

Kickoff for the 2022 edition of the Orange Bowl held in Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, is quickly drawing near as the Tennessee Volunteers (10-2, 6-2 SEC) and Clemson Tigers (11-2, 8-0 ACC) prepare for their New Year’s Six meeting on Friday. Ahead of the gridiron action, many fans are still looking to score some last-minute tickets to South Florida’s premiere collegiate football event.

According to Zach Lentz of Fanation’s All Clemson website, the cost of admission to this year’s Orange Bowl has risen substantially, requiring fans to dig a bit deeper into their pockets than they may have expected.

Here are the current ticket price averages, according to SI Tix:

Minimum Get-In Price: $46.00

Maximum Get-In Price: $1,729.00

Average Ticket Price: $302.25

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. EST on Friday night with ESPN carrying the coverage. Be sure to check back with Vols Wire for all your game coverage needs.

