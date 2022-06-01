Orange Bowl predicted as likely landing spot for Clemson in 2022

With the 2022 college football season under 100 days away, Clemson is primed to make a run in hopes of returning to the College Football Playoff (CFP) after missing out on it last season for the first time since the 2014-2015 season.

Although Clemson has the fourth-best preseason odds to win the CFP this upcoming season, there is no guarantee of a birth to one of the two semifinal games. For one analyst, he believes Clemson will miss out on the CFP but will still play in a prestigious bowl game.

Here’s why 247Sports’ Brad Crawford believes the Tigers will play in the Orange Bowl.

Projected matchup: Clemson vs. Wisconsin Rarely do we see never-before-played matchups during bowl season in the marquee games, but that could happen this season if projected ACC champion Clemson falls short of qualifying for the College Football Playoff with a loss or two. It’s going to likely take an unbeaten team from the ACC to undoubtedly secure a final-four berth and the Tigers’ schedule has several iffy matchups. Wisconsin, as a division winner in the Big Ten at potentially 10-3 overall with a loss to Ohio State in the league title game, gets the nod here. Wisconsin underachieved last season and Paul Chryst’s veteran-led squad won’t let that happen again in 2022.

To Crawford’s point, Clemson will need to go at least 11-1 in the regular season to potentially earn a spot in the CFP. However, with an away matchup with Notre Dame and home matchups with Miami and North Carolina State, the Tigers may not have as easy of a schedule as in years past.

If Crawford’s prediction rings true, that would mean Clemson would play Wisconsin on Dec. 30 in Miami, Florida, at Hard Rock Stadium.

Clemson last played in the Orange Bowl in the 2015-2016 season when the Tigers defeated Oklahoma 37-17 to advance to the CFP National Championship. Head coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers also defeated Ohio State in the Orange Bowl in the 2013 season.

In its six appearances, Clemson boasts a 4-2 record in the Orange Bowl, dating back to the Tigers’ first appearance in 1951.

