Orange Bowl: What Michigan media is saying about Georgia

It’s No. 3 Georgia (12-1) versus No. 3 Michigan (12-1) in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl in Miami on New Year’s Eve.

Michigan is the hard-nosed, physical Big Ten champion, while the Bulldogs roll into town as SEC East champions but coming off a poor performance at the SEC Championship versus Alabama.

Still, the Bulldogs’ dominance in the regular season was so convincing, they made the playoffs regardless and find themselves with an opportunity to advance to a championship.

Here’s what Michigan media is saying about Georgia ahead of the playoff matchup:

“Ohio State had the No. 11 rush defense before Michigan football put up 297 yards on the ground. Other top rush defenses, Wisconsin and Iowa, were more stout. So what will happen against the nation’s third-best rush defense? Georgia has let only one team rush for more than 150 yards (Florida with 161) all year. Michigan is, obviously, the best run offense the Bulldogs will have seen. Don’t expect it to look like The Game or a consistent 4-5 yards per play. Josh Gattis will have something dialed up relatively early, like Blake Corum’s long run against Iowa, and the Wolverines will keep pounding enough to keep the defense honest against the pass. There will certainly be misdirection and testing the edges — much is unlikely to work — but enough will hit.”

“Through Georgia’s first 12 games this season, no opponent had scored more than 17 points against the Bulldogs’ stingy defense. The team was on a historic pace, allowing under a touchdown per game. But then came the Southeastern Conference championship against Alabama, where the Crimson Tide exploited Georgia’s vaunted defensive unit, racking up a whopping 536 yards of offense in a 41-24 victory.”

“Georgia has been as good as anyone stopping the run all season. With a big, technically sound defensive line to go with speedy and instinctive linebackers, the Bulldogs have the defensive front defensive coordinators wish they had, and offensive coordinators wish would graduate already.”

“When talking about offenses this week, there’s a good chance that a lot of attention will be placed on Georgia’s tight end corps, and for good reason: they’re excellent. True Freshman Brock Bowers is arguably Georgia’s best offensive player, and his backup is 6’7″ former five-star Darnell Washington…”

“That’s not to say it’s not a monumental challenge — it is. Georgia has, by far, the nation’s top scoring defense, allowing just 9.5 points per game. Until UGA played Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, it hadn’t surrendered more than 17 points all season long, which was a high point reached by Tennessee near the end of the season. Until the Crimson Tide and the No. 4 scoring offense matched up against that defense, the Vols were the best unit Georgia had seen, finishing the season ranked ninth. It wasn’t a low point for UT — it scored just 14 in the loss to Florida, but close. Of the other offenses that the Bulldogs have faced, they’ve ranked 30th, 41st, 43rd, 55th, 58th, 59th, 78th, 95th, 109th, and 128th, so it’s not exactly a murderers’ row for the defense. Georgia held Kentucky, Florida, Arkansas, Auburn, UAB, Clemson, Georgia Tech, and Vanderbilt to season lows in scoring.“

